Inktober 2026 Begins Today: Here’s How To Participate In The Month-Long Drawing Challenge, Official Prompts List |

October has arrived, and for artists and doodlers around the world, that means it is time to pick up their pens. Inktober 2026 is officially underway, with thousands of artists taking on the annual challenge of creating and sharing ink-based artwork throughout the month.

Created by artist Jake Parker, Inktober is a month-long creative challenge designed to help artists improve their inking skills, experiment with new ideas and, most importantly, develop a consistent drawing habit. The official prompt list for 2026 has been released, giving participants a new theme to explore each day.

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What Is Inktober?

Inktober began as a personal challenge by Jake Parker in 2009 and gradually grew into a worldwide art movement. The official prompt lists began being released in 2016. Before that, participants often created their own prompts and ideas for each day.

The concept is simple: create an ink drawing inspired by the day's prompt and share it with the world.

For Day 1 of Inktober 2026, the prompt is “Apple.” Artists have already begun interpreting the word in their own creative ways, with artworks ranging from realistic illustrations to quirky characters and imaginative concepts.

How To Participate In Inktober 2026

1. Create an ink drawing

Start with the day's prompt and create your artwork using ink. If you prefer planning your composition first, you can absolutely use a pencil for an under-drawing before adding your ink.

You don't necessarily need traditional pens either. Digital artists can participate using tools such as Procreate and other digital drawing applications.

2. Share Your Artwork Online

Once your artwork is ready, post it on your preferred social media platform. Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and other platforms can all be used to share your Inktober journey.

3. Add The Official Hashtags

Use #inktober and #inktober2026 when posting your artwork. These hashtags allow other participants to discover your work and make it easier to follow the global challenge.

Why Take Part?

Inktober is ultimately about building a creative habit. Missing a day doesn't mean you've failed, and your artwork doesn't have to be perfect. The idea is to keep experimenting, learning and improving throughout the month.

Whether you're an experienced illustrator, a beginner who has just started drawing, or simply someone looking for a creative October activity, Inktober offers an easy way to challenge yourself.