Is It Dry Day On Gandhi Jayanti? Complete List Of Dry Days In October 2026 In Mumbai And Maharashtra |

If you're planning to step out for drinks this October, there are a couple of dates to keep in mind. With Gandhi Jayanti falling on Friday, October 2, liquor shops and licensed establishments selling alcohol will observe dry-day restrictions across India.

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is among the three nationally observed dry days in India, alongside Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day on August 15. While these dates apply nationwide, additional dry days are determined by individual states and can vary from one region to another.

For Mumbai and Maharashtra, October has two major dry days on the calendar — Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

October 2, Friday — Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 will be a dry day across India as the country observes Gandhi Jayanti. In Maharashtra, this means liquor shops and licensed establishments will not be permitted to sell or serve alcohol as per dry-day restrictions.

The date is one of the three nationwide dry days observed every year.

October 20, Tuesday — Dussehra

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, falls on Tuesday, October 20, in 2026. The festival is also listed as a dry day in Maharashtra, meaning alcohol sales will be restricted on the occasion.

The Maharashtra government's official 2026 public holiday notification confirms October 20 as the date of Dasara in the state.

What About October 7?

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti falls on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. It is included in the October dry-day calendar for some states and regions, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. However, it should not be treated as a Maharashtra dry day based on the current state-specific listings.

Why Are Dry Days Observed?

Dry days are generally associated with national holidays, religious festivals and other significant occasions. States can also impose additional restrictions through local excise orders. Election-related dry days may be announced separately, with liquor sales restricted around polling and counting in accordance with applicable rules.

Since dry-day rules can also be affected by state or local notifications, people planning events or nights out should check the latest Maharashtra State Excise notification closer to the date. The Maharashtra State Excise Department's website was last reviewed on August 13, 2026.

October 2026 Dry Days In Maharashtra

October 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti — dry day across India

October 20, Tuesday: Dussehra/Vijayadashami — dry day in Maharashtra

So, if you're in Mumbai or elsewhere in Maharashtra, October 2 and October 20 are the key October dates to remember when planning around alcohol sales.