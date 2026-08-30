Mumbai This Weekend: Anime India Expo, Exhibitions, Stand-Up Comedy & More To Explore |

Mumbai is gearing up for another event-packed weekend, with something for every kind of city explorer. From an immersive anime convention and a new art exhibition to stand-up comedy, grand Ganesh Aagman celebrations and a spectacular musical on Lord Krishna, here are some events you can check out this weekend.

Family Resemblances Exhibition

Art and history enthusiasts can head to the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum for Family Resemblances: Sir J.J. School and the Search for a Modern Indian Idiom. Curated by Mortimer Chatterjee and Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, the exhibition explores the evolution of the Sir J.J. School and its role in shaping a modern Indian artistic language.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

When: August 30 to October 20, 2026

Closed on Wednesdays and select public holidays.

Anime India

Anime fans have a full weekend planned with Anime India | Mumbai, featuring programming across three stages and immersive experiences spread across a massive show floor. Whether you're a long-time otaku or someone just getting into the world of anime, the expo promises plenty to explore.

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai

When: August 29-30 | 10:00 AM onwards

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Amit Tandon Live

Looking for some weekend laughs? Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is bringing his comedy show to Mumbai. Expect an evening of observational humour and relatable takes on everyday life.

Where: Lata Mangeshkar Natyagruha Auditorium

When: August 30th | 7:30 PM

Grand Ganesh Aagmans In Lalbaug-Parel

The festive energy will continue across the Lalbaug-Parel belt as several Ganesh mandals prepare for their Aagman Sohlas on Sunday. With massive idols, processions, dhol-tasha performances and thousands of devotees expected to gather along the routes, it promises to be one of the weekend's biggest spectacles.

Where: Lalbaug-Parel

When: Sunday, August 30 | All day

Rajadhiraaj: The Musical

Experience the story of Lord Krishna through Rajadhiraaj, billed as the world's first mega musical play. Combining theatre, music, elaborate production design and storytelling, the production brings Krishna's divine journey to the stage in a grand format.

Where: The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai

When: August 30