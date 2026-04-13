Mumbai Summer Food Guide 2026: Best Mango Menus, Bowls & Cool Drinks To Try

When Mumbai’s heat kicks in, the only real plan is to eat your way through it, and this season, the city’s food scene is serving exactly what you need. Think juicy mango specials, nourishing bowls, and drinks that feel like a mini vacation. Whether you’re brunching, date-nighting, or just chasing something cool, these spots are bringing serious summer energy.

Blah!

If mango season had a personality, it would probably look like Blah!’s menu. The vibe here is relaxed yet indulgent, with dishes that celebrate the fruit in fun, unexpected ways. The Mango, Avocado & Cream Cheese Bruschetta is creamy and refreshing, while the Summer Style Nachos topped with mango pico de gallo bring a tangy twist. For something lighter, the Mango Smoothie Bowl works perfectly, but don’t skip dessert – the Mangomisu and Fruissant Tart are worth it.

Where: BKC and Santacruz

Cost: ₹1,500 for two

Blondie

Blondie keeps things wholesome without being boring. Their Everyday Goodness Bowl is a colourful mix of Greek yoghurt, berries, granola, and seeds, perfect for a feel-good meal. Pair it with the Vietnamese Coconut Coffee, a rich blend of espresso, coconut milk, and condensed milk served chilled. It’s indulgent, refreshing, and ideal for slow summer afternoons.

Where: Khar

Cost: ₹1,600 for two

Flax Cafe

If you’re leaning towards clean eating but still want flavour, Flax has you covered. Their summer menu revolves around a chipotle mango dressing that adds a smoky-sweet kick to everything. The nachos, both classic and chicken-loaded, are packed with amazing taste, while bowls like the Mediterranean Bowl and Chipotle Cowboy Bowl deliver hearty, nutrient-rich meals without feeling heavy.

Where: Multiple outlets across Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,500 for two

Butterfly High

For those who like their meals bold and a little experimental, Butterfly High brings a playful summer menu. From Mango & Berry Rucola Salad to Mango Chilli Wings, the flavours are anything but basic. There’s nostalgia too, with Aamras & Poori making a comeback, while Mango Shahi Tukda adds a rich, indulgent finish. The drinks, like Aam Teekha and Matcha Made Me Do It, keep things fun and refreshing.

Where: Multiple outlets in Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,800 for two

Loya

Chirag Patnaik

If you’re in the mood for something luxurious, Loya’s summer cocktails are a must-try. Inspired by North Indian flavours, the drinks blend spices, botanicals, and house infusions into something unique. It’s less about food trends and more about storytelling in a glass, perfect for those looking to unwind with something sophisticated.

Where: Taj Palace Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,450 onwards

Juliette Café & Bar

Juliette is where summer drinks get seriously creative. The menu plays with tropical and Thai influences, think Mango Sticky Rice Matcha, Lavender Coconut Matcha, and even a French Toast Mango Matcha. Each drink feels like a dessert-meets-beverage experience, making it perfect for when you want something fun and Instagram-worthy.

Where: Andheri West

Cost: ₹1,800 for two

Pot Pot

Pot Pot’s summer-ready menu leans into vibrant, lighter flavours with crisp Palak Potta Chaat and zesty Lotus Root Bhel and coastal-leaning mains like Meen Moilee and Prawn Curry Rice. Cooling Sweet Pots like Potted Phirnee and Gulab Tres Leches round off a menu that balances spice, freshness, and seasonal comfort.

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Cost: ₹1,900 for two