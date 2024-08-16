Mumbai Restaurants Offering Raksha Bandhan Special Menu, Check Them Out Here

Canva

Looking to make Raksha Bandhan extra special? Discover Mumbai's top restaurants offering delightful Raksha Bandhan menus. From festive treats to unique dining experiences, these spots offer something delicious to celebrate the occasion with your loved siblings. Check them out for a memorable celebration!

Cray Craft

Cray Craft is a nostalgic and colourful restaurant, perfect for celebrating Raksha Bandhan with your sibling. Enjoy their comfort foods like Maggie and Cheese Croquettes, spicy Bhavanagri Bharwan Mirch, and a Nalli Nihari soup. Don’t forget to end with their delicious dessert trio. It’s a place where both of you will make great memories and crave more than just rakhi treats!

Where: Cray Craft, Marol, Andheri

Baliboo

Escape the city with your sibling at Baliboo, a restaurant tropical aesthetics perfect for Raksha Bandhan. Enjoy lush greenery and a relaxing vibe. After exchanging rakhis, treat yourselves to amazing desserts like Tres Leches, Tableside Tiramisu, In-house French Toast, and Matilda Chocolate Cake. It’s a sweet getaway your sibling will love.

Where: Baliboo, Goregaon

The Bluebop Cafe

Make Raksha Bandhan extra special with a treat from The Bluebop Cafe. Delight your sister with flaky croissants, delicious cakes, eclairs, chimney cakes, and savoury goodies. It’s a sweet gift that will brighten her day.

Where: The Bluebop Cafe, Khar

Koa

Another great spot in Mumbai is Koa in Juhu, a charming boho spot with a Mediterranean vibe. Its chic design and classic desserts make it a perfect Raksha Bandhan getaway. Try the Matcha Tiramisu or the Banana Entremet for a delicious treat. Celebrate with your sibling for a memorable day out.

Where: Koa, Juhu

One8 Commune

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan at One8 Commune, owned by Virat Kohli, in Juhu. This inviting space offers both indoor and outdoor seating with exquisite decor. Enjoy delicious dishes like Al Pastor Jackfruit Tacos, Truffle Pav Bhaji pull-apart, Enchiladas and more. Don't think more and make the occasion special!

Where: One8 Commune, Juhu