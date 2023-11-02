Mumbai: Newly Opened 'The Nest' Cafe In Bandra Is A Treat With A Multi-Cuisine Menu And Some Soothing Interiors

The cosmopolitan hotspot of the city, Bandra has for now long been a hub for affordable fine dining eateries, owing to the sheer number of working spaces in the area. The newly-opened multi-cuisine dining space 'The Nest' cafe adds to the list with a relaxing ambience, and elaborate European, Continental and Lebanese spreads paired with delicious coffees all under a budget.

Located right on the energetic downtown, Hill Road, the cafe offers a warm and fuzzy ambience paired with curated coffees and cultivated comfort food. The cosy reading nook and a faux fireplace make for a cute background for Instagram check-in.

The immersive cafe is owned by Khushal and Priyanka Kotak. They tell us that the idea behind the cafe is to offer a second home to the guests. “For us, more than serving food and beverages, it is about serving an experience to each and everyone who walks into the doors of our place. We want to inculcate a sense of belonging and create a ‘second home’ for our guests,” says Priyanka.

The idea is reflected in the subtle-toned interiors that boast bamboo work, jute mats, jute rope chairs and earthy tones of beige, and off-white green giving a tropical vibe. We learn that the cafe sources a collection of coffees directly from the farms, which promise a distinct flavour to everyday potion. Pair them with a comfort menu that includes Asian, Continental, European, Lebanese and café staples. Some of the signature dishes from their menu include toasties on sourdough bread, handmade pasta, sushi, and ramen. All the bread is freshly baked. If you are longing for some sweets, we recommend their signature dessert Kunafa Nest with Gulab Jamun.

If you are visiting the cafe, we recommend spending some time. You can pick a book from their small library which offers literature from different genres to pick from. If you are headed there with friends, rekindle some childhood memories with board games and conversation.

