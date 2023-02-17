Mumbai: Make your Sundays more sassier with The Sassy Spoon’s Grills and the Sunday Brunch

Amidst delectable food and eccentric settings seasoned with a dash of sass, city’s multi-award-winning European resto-bar, The Sassy Spoon rolls out a new Sunday Brunch menu. Offering a cheeky twist on European, Mediterranean, South East Asian, and Indian cuisine, start with delectable slow-braised Smoked Lamb Shank with apricot and chilli jam served with berry pulao, the butter-soft Blackened Tenderloin Steak with celeriac mash and braised asparagus is drool worthy. The Chicken and Wild Mushroom Roulade topped with Mustard and Bacon Cream and Wilted Swiss chard is one of the highlights of the menu.

You can also choose from their vegan options such as the Teriyaki tofu with shiitake and shimeji mushrooms and togarashi sprinkled jasmine rice, the Sassy Ravioli made with homemade ricotta and garlic cream, and Mixed Veg Ramen with coconut broth, kaffir lime, and togarashi dust, all carefully handpicked, we are told.

Blackened prawn skewers with salad |

Cottage cheese, capsicum - onion skewers with ghee roast |

Pair your food with some exotic and refreshing cocktails and mocktails. Pick from Paloma, a refreshing concoction out of Mexico; Sassy, a bright take on the classic G&T; Scarlet, a unique tart and refreshing after-dinner cocktail; and Jade, a light, tangy, and refreshing dessert cocktail. The Spiked Very Berry Khatta is also a must-try.

There’s also a limited edition Sassy Grilled menu available till February 28. This limited time special menu for the winters offers grills for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners. Appetisers include the juicy Kundapuri marinated Tenderloin Skewers, served with a tangy cherry tomato dip, the fragrant Ghee Roasted Cottage Cheese, capsicum, and onion skewers, and more.

The mains include the Wild Mushroom and Water Chestnut Steak in Truffle Cream with Fennel Asparagus Slaw, a contrast of sweet and savoury flavours along with meaty and crunchy textures, and the exquisite Winter Garlic marinated Grilled Pomfret in Fenugreek and raw Mango Sauce served with herb rice that you definitely must try!

Chermoula marinated grilled cottage cheese steak with ratatouille - roasted baby potatoes |

Grilled pork ribs with house smoked BBQ sauce, cauliflower purée - sautéed veggies |

Thai coconut chicken skewers with peanut sauce |

On Sundays, stop by their flagship location in Nariman Point for The Sassy Brunch to make family time even more memorable. The Sassy Brunch has a great buffet spread with a range of limitless drink options! The brunch includes salads, waffles, pancakes, and eggs, served with hashbrowns, sourdough toast, and balsamic marinated grilled tomatoes; a variety of scrumptious appetisers, including the popular Loaded Nachos topped with refried beans, crispy jalapenos, queso, and bloody mary salsa; followed by the main course, which also boasts a variety of options like Lamb Kheema Pav, Mixed Veg Ramen in a light and zesty coconut broth with kaffir lime, and togarashi dust, and a lot more.

Where: Nariman Point and POwai

Price: Starting from Rs +1,400 for two

Contact: +91 99200 03500 / +91 98195 44195

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)