Mumbai: Expect a wholsome Indian-Continental flavours with healthy and nutritious salads at this newly opened Café Isvara

Mumbai is a place for foodies. From a host of street foods and khau gallis to fine and alfresco dining and comfort cafes, Mumbaikars have a host of options to choose from. Adding to the list of new cafes in the city is Cafe Isvara – a newly opened cafe and all-day dining space in Khar West. The brainchild of Megha Datwani who is also the founder of South Bombay's popular restaurant Poco Loco – Isvara is all about India's yogic culture.

When we heard that the cafe offers a wholesome healthy food with more than 15 varieties of artisanal teas like oolong, Assam, and kahwa, we had to go for testing. We drove down to Khar last week and were pleasantly surprised by this cosy café which boasts very positive and spiritual vibes.

As you step inside the vibrant bohemian café, the space welcomes you with a bamboo entrance. A tree adorned with dreamy lights catches your attention while macrame curtains, a range of plants, and creepers bring you closer to nature and books that make you stay. The open-air and pet-friendly café offers classic, delicious breakfast options including a variety of Omelets, Eggs Benedict, Egg Florentine, and Akuri Style Keema Pau among others.

As far as the complete gastronomical experience is concerned, it is extremely experimental in nature and that certainly comes from the culinary instincts of the founder at Isvara. The menu embraces some of the best Indian — Continental food including different tea options, smoothies, and healthy and nutritious salads. Indulge in a range of dishes starting from Mezze Platter, Healthy Chicken Buddha Bowl and Pesto and Sundried Fettuccine amongst many more. Not just this, Isvara offers you a rich experience with an elaborate tea menu’ available in hot and iced options.

This includes varieties right from Detox tea, Stress Reliever Tea, Masala cardamom Tea and Flower Bouquet Tea to Vanilla Tea, Orange and Cream Cheese Tea, Lemony Bubble Tea, Peach and Blueberry Bubble Tea along with Masala Chai Tapioca version, Coffee with Coffee Boba. For those who love to enjoy the goodness of unsweetened tea, their Loose-leaf and bubble teas.

To start with we picked their Matcha tea with cream cheese and cold chocolate with Boba, and Peach Ice Tea. The former didn't suit our tastes because the matcha flavour wasn't very strong and the cheese stood distinct. But we were told that's their best-selling beverage.

We paired our drinks with salad, as we were told that their salads are the highlights and we couldn't agree more after we tried The Isvara Special Salad. The perfect flavour of sundried tomatoes, tofu with kale, mozzarella, and a lot of fresh lettuce was the best start to the meal.

We also ordered a small portion of Lotus Seed and Mango Salad, a bowl of Makhana roasted with fresh mango, onion, tomato, and chilli dressing. It tasted like Bhelpuri and we loved the tangy flavour that set in our mouths till we tried their Hummus from the Masala Chickpeas Buddha Bowl.

The soya chips were nice and the flat falafels were crispy and soft. But the hummus was the highlight of the entire meal. We still had some space left for another dish, so we asked for Asparagus and Bhut Jolokia Risotto. We weren't too impressed with the Risotto but we loved the creamy texture and finished our bowl. We concluded our testing sans dessert as we were full and wanted that creamy texture set in our mouths for a long time.

More than anything, Isvara serves as a space where anyone and everyone can find the comfort to work, read, play, eat, meet, greet and celebrate like it's the backyard of their home. It is inspired by natural elements and is curated with an eclectic yet minimalist mix of contemporary designs and old artefacts, reminiscent of the good old day that envelopes solitude amidst the otherwise busy lives in the bustling city of Bombay.

