Mumbai Is Serving Up Luxe Brunches, Cocktail Takeovers & Gourmet Pop-Ups This Weekend

Mumbai’s food scene is going all out this weekend, and honestly, your social calendar is about to get deliciously packed. From luxe Sunday brunches and tequila-fuelled fiestas to curated sake tastings and cocktail takeovers, the city is serving experiences that are way beyond just dining out.

So, whether you’re planning a chill brunch date or a gourmet weekend with friends, here are the hottest food events in Mumbai right now.

Call Me Ten Cocktail Takeover at Yazu

Mumbai nightlife gets a stylish twist as Delhi's cult-favourite bar Call Me Ten takes over Yazu for a one-night-only cocktail experience. The specially curated menu travels through flavours inspired by Thailand and Japan, featuring inventive drinks like Mango Sticky Rice, Tom Yum, Hanami Fizz, and a bold whiskey-based Our Sour. Expect playful flavours and a buzzing after-hours crowd.

When: May 8 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Yazu, Lower Parel

Sunday Brunche at SoBo20

If your ideal Sunday includes jazz music, endless cocktails, grazing tables, and decadent desserts, SoBo20’s brunch might be your next obsession. Inspired by New Orleans and Louisiana flavours with a Franco-American touch, the brunch skips the typical buffet format for a more relaxed, free-flowing dining experience.

When: May 10 | 12:30 PM onwards

Where: SoBo20, Churchgate

Cost: ₹3,481 onwards

S.P.I.C.E Cocktail experience at Loya

Loya’s immersive S.P.I.C.E experience blends cocktails, music, and storytelling into one sensory evening. Signature drinks like ARA and HALDI combine ingredients like guava pickle, fermented rice beer, turmeric-infused gin, and ginger-jaggery syrup to create cocktails that feel nostalgic yet experimental.

When: Currently ongoing

Where: Loya at Taj Palace, Colaba

Sake Tasting Flights at Tokki & Tora

For those looking to explore Japanese flavours beyond sushi, Tokki & Tora’s curated sake flights are worth checking out. The tasting includes five premium Japanese sakes, offering a smooth introduction to the drink’s varying textures and flavour profiles.

When: May 8 – May 20 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Tokki & Tora, all Mumbai outlets

Cost: ₹1,600 onwards

Tequila Tacover Fest at Le Café

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are stretching into a month-long Mexican food fiesta at Le Café. Think loaded nachos, guacamole smashed fresh at your table, spicy tacos, habanero-loaded mains, and desserts like churros and tres leches. Pair them with margaritas, saffron cocktails, and tequila-forward drinks for the ultimate summer indulgence.

When: May 5 – June 5

Where: Le Café, Chembur