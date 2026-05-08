Events In Mumbai This Weekend On Mother's Day 2026: From Comic Con, Cruise Dinner To Painting Workshops |

Mother’s Day 2026 is around the corner and Mumbai is packed with exciting events, creative workshops and entertainment experiences to make the weekend extra special for moms and families. From heartfelt dance performances and painting workshops to stand-up comedy, EDM nights and luxury sailing experiences, the city has something for everyone this weekend.

Here’s a curated list of events happening across Mumbai for Mother’s Day weekend:

Mother's Day celebration at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Janani: Celebrating Motherhood M se Maa by Ulka Mayur

Celebrate the beauty of motherhood through an emotional dance-drama conceptualised by Ulka Mayur. The performance blends Kathak and contemporary dance styles to showcase the bond between mothers and daughters across generations.

When: May 10, 2026

Where: The Studio Theatre, NMACC

Paint Date On Mother’s Day At Selkie's

This adorable Mother’s Day painting workshop is perfect for moms, children and families looking for a cosy creative outing together. The event includes guided painting sessions, food, beverages and interactive activities. Mothers will paint tote bags while children can customise canvas pouches, making it a memorable bonding experience.

When: May 9, 2026

Where: Selkie’s, Thane

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live Stand-Up Show

Popular comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi returns with a brand-new set of hilarious stories and relatable humour after the success of his previous show. His live performances are known for leaving audiences laughing nonstop.

When: May 9, 2026

Where: Shree Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha

Mumbai This Weekend: Bump Into Superheroes At Comic Con, Enjoy Brunch In Cruise & Mother's Day Painting Workshop |

Red Bull Unforeseen 2026

EDM lovers can head to Red Bull Unforeseen this Saturday for an immersive nightlife experience featuring hidden rooms, evolving soundscapes, cocktails and performances by popular DJs. This year’s edition transforms the venue into the “Port of the Unseen.”

When: May 9, 2026

Where: Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre

Mumbai Comic Con 2026

One of the city’s most-awaited pop culture festivals returns this weekend with comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, collectibles and live entertainment. The event draws thousands of passionate fans every year and promises a fun-filled experience for all age groups.

When: May 9–10, 2026

Where: Jio World Convention Centre

Mother’s Day Sail & Dining Experience

Celebrate Mother’s Day on the sea with Discover Sailing India’s curated sail-and-dine experience. Guests can choose between a peaceful sunset sail followed by dinner at Copper Chimney or a relaxing morning cruise paired with brunch.

When: May 10–17, 2026

Where: 5:30 PM onwards