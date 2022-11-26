Mumbai: House Of Mandarin’s New Menu is a delicious blend of taste and delicacy

House Of Mandarin, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai brings an exquisite Chinese menu at their Bandra and Powai outlets with a mouthful of scrumptious Chinese delicacies.

Paying a homage to the glorious ancestry of Chinese food in India, the outlet serves a host of Chinese dishes with authentic flavour, aromas, and colour.

The warm and cozy space sporting a palette of copper, gold, and terracotta, this 100-seater outlet is divided into different sections, including a private dining area for small groups. The hand-painted murals by local artists depicting various scenes from Chinese culture are part of the restaurant's signature décor elements. The intricate ceiling with gold roping, dark rosewood furniture, dim lighting, and wooden and gold Chinese trellises create a happy space of Oriental charm and that peaceful, easy feeling.

As soon as you enter through the elegant doors of the restaurant, you will be instantly enlightened with eccentric vibes, caramel hues, gleaming lights, soulful lanterns levitating from the ceiling, and vibrant furnishings that enhance the space. Aging modern and ochre walls contrast with quirky, edgy, intricate outlines and dynamically patterned fabric upholstery. The tables are significantly spread out so that you are exposed to an intimate dining experience.

“There has been an increase in fun pan Asian dining spaces, with small plates becoming more of a focus creatively. So, we wanted to establish an innovative Pan-Asian, high-energy dining space where there's a focus on craft cocktails and delicious food. HOM has always been heavy on dining and the shift in perspective from just a dine-in place to a high-energy dine-in space is a challenge. Therefore, we're looking to establish the fact that you can also go to HOM to party and celebrate even your little victories,” says Rachel Goenka, the founder of HOM.

The new menu boasts one of the widest arrays of authentic Asian cuisines as well as an extensive selection of craft cocktails and mouth-watering desserts curated by their culinary team. The menu includes flavoursome and delectable dishes comprising of soups, salads, hors d’oeuvres, dim sums, cheung fun, sushi, rice and noodles, tantalising mains, and toothsome desserts.

Some of the must-have dishes are Edamame, Snow Peas and Green Beans Salad with Thai chili dressing, Turnip Cake with burnt garlic and scallions, and vegetables wrapped with iceberg lettuce, Chicken Coriander Dumplings, Crispy Broccoli Roll made with tempura fried broccoli and rolled with cream cheese and sriracha sauce, and mains such as Tenderloin in black pepper sauce, Glazed Lamb in chef's special sauce, Prawns in red chili oil and spring onion, and Steamed Whole Pomfret with ginger and scallions amongst others. For your sweet tooth, you can indulge in a decadent Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse with raspberry sorbet, honeyed and moist Darsaan with vanilla ice cream, or a breathtaking Sticky Toffee Pudding with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream and candied ginger.

The new elaborate drinks menu promises offers some of the best signature, old-fashioned, sparkling cocktails, and mocktails, along with non-alcoholic and aerated beverages such as fresh juices, teas, and more. You can start with a signature Mandarin Collins, a savoury cocktail infused with gin, vodka, tequila, old monk, triple sec, citrus mix, and cola; or a Yin and Yang, concocted with vodka, triple orange liqueur, and sweet lime. Other delicious antidotes of choice also include Smokey Tengfei, generously blended with citrus vodka, dry vermouth, and homemade smoked gingerbread syrup, and Shoi-Ming, a smooth and exotic cocktail sealed with whiskey, crème de cocoa, crème de cassis, cranberries, and blueberries, amongst many more.

Expect live FIFA Wold Cup screening, Bollywood night, Kayotic sessions, ladies lunch menu and much more.

Where: Bandra and Powai

When: Ongoing. 12–4pm and 7pm–12am

Price: INR 2,000 for two