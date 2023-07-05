Mumbai Gig Guide: Rangi Saari To Chhaiya Chhaiya; Here Are Our Top Recommendations

Sukhwinder Singh-Live In Concert

Get ready to groove to popular 90s Bollywood songs like 'Chhaiya Chhaiya', and 'Ramta Jogi,' with none other than Sukhwinder Singh. This live concert will be a treat for music lovers, where Singh will be performing all his superhit songs, accompanied by his world-class musicians.

When: July 7, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Entry: INR 750 onwards

The Rao Trio

With Pt. Shubhendra Rao (sitar), Saskia Rao (Indian cello) and their son, piano prodigy Ishaan Leonard Rao, the Rao Trio is known to seamlessly blend compositions while preserving their authenticity to create music that leaves the audience spellbound. Their effortless musical communication and improvisation on stage are a treat to watch, both for connoisseurs of Indian Classical music and for first-time audiences.

When: July 6, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Ballantine's True Music ft. Lost Stories and BGBNG

Get ready to dance the night away! Unwind post work hours as Ballantine's True Music brings you Lost Stories, Ronit Vinta, Shia, and a few special performances in Mumbai. Do not miss these performances if you are a fan of EDM and pop music.

When: July 5, 8:30 pm and July 6, 1 am

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Rangi Saari Tour by Kanishk Seth Trio

From the genius behind the chart-topping hit 'Rangi Saari' prepare to witness a mind-bending fusion of electronic Sufi magic that will make you crave for more. Lose yourself in the ethereal beauty of ghazals, get swept away by soul-stirring Sufi melodies, and surrender to the infectious energy of techno beats.

When: July 6, 9 pm

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 499 onwards

An Ode to Jazz Divas

Do you love 'Baawra Mann', 'Monta Re,' or 'O Ri Chiraiya'? Then there is good news for all you music lovers who appreciate soulful and introspective lyrics, as Swanand Kirkire's band is performing live in Mumbai. The band's lineup includes Swanand on vocals, Hashbass on bass, and ThatFingerStyleGuitarist on percussive guitars.

When: July 9, 7 pm

Where: The Royal Opera House

Entry: INR 300 onwards