Mumbai: From music to art fair and summer workshops for kids; 5 things to do this weekend

If you couldn't make it to the Sunburn Arena featuring Boris Brejcha this Friday, worry not! There is no dearth of activities you can do this weekend. We bring a curated listicle which will help you decide whether you want to enjoy a musical event or have a burst of laughter by watching a standup comedy show. Art lovers can visit the annual Art Fair and for parents, you can engage your kids in various workshops to make their summer vacations fruitful and enjoyable.

Check the listicle below:

A night for the Linkin Park fans

Linkin Park is a 1996 American rock band from Agoura Hills, California. Few artists can blend genres, emotions, and ideas as effortlessly as Linkin Park can.

Anthracite, a Rap Rock/ Nu-Metal band from Mumbai, India, will take the stage this Saturday night, May 6. So keep your spirits up and your energy reserves ready for the perfect end to your week at the Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Navi Mumbai

When: May 6, 8 pm

Price: ₹750 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai- A standup comedy show by Harsh Gujral

For the fun dose, you can watch a standup comedy show by Harsh Gujral as laughter is the best therapy with your friends or alone on this weekend.

Where: Infiniti Mall, Malad

When: May 6, 7 pm onwards

Duration: 1hr 15mins

Price: ₹1400

Tickets can be booked online

Mumbai Art Fair 2023

The India Art Festival, the only contemporary art fair in India hosts three annual editions at Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru and brings together artists and art galleries, making it the biggest talent hunt in Indian art where emerging artists with potential get discovered and enjoy the attention along with the established artists and get inducted in to gallery system.

Every year IAF hosts over 700+ artists and 50 art galleries from across India and the Asian sub-continent, showcasing stimulating original artworks, prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, lithographs, installations and more – all under one roof at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi, Nehru Centre, Mumbai and now, CKP Art Complex, Bengaluru.

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

When: May 5, 11 am - May , 7 pm

Price: Free entry

Micro Theatre- A collection of one act plays

You can watch six crisp, light-hearted, quirky stories from artists across the country to one stage which is a fresh approach to theatre.

Where: 903 Studios, Peninsula Park, Andheri (W)

When: May 6, 6 pm - May 7, 11 pm

Price: ₹399 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Summer Wonderland for kids

Summer Wonderland is an event designed to keep your little ones entertained and engaged all summer long with fun activities for kids of all ages, from toddlers to tweens. These activities will ignite your kids' imagination and self-expression. It will help them learn new skills in fun environment.

The schedule for Summer Wonderland at Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel from dates 5-26th May is as follows:

5th May - Chocolate making by Zeba Kohli at Fyole, 6 pm onwards, 2nd Floor, East Zone

9th May - Zumba Kids by Sucheta Pal, 6 pm onwards, Courtyard

10th May - Art 2D or not 2D workshop by Arzann Kambatta, 6 pm onwards, Courtyard

11th May - Dance with Sonali Bhadauria, 6 pm onwards, Courtyard

13th and 14th May - Chess Competition facilitated by South Mumbai Chess Academy, 4 pm onwards, Courtyard 2

15th May - Learn the Rubik's cube with Little Genious, 6 pm onwards, Grand Zone

16h May - STEM & Robotic workshop with Get Set Learn, 6 pm onwards, Grand Zone

17th May - Terrarium workshop with Green Door, 6 pm onwards, 3rd floor, East Zone

18th May - Pottery by the Tiny Clay Inn, 6 pm onwards, 3rd floor, East Zone

23rd May - Storytelling with Get Set Learn, 6 pm onwards, 3rd floor, East Zone

24th May - Art & Craft with Get Set Learn, 6 pm onwards, Grand Zone

25th May - Aeromodelling workshop, 3rd floor, 6 pm onwards, East Zone

26th May – Baking workshop with Pooja Dhingra, 4 pm onwards, 3rd Floor, Palladium

Price: ₹500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online