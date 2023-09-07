Mumbai: From Learning To Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol To Global Village; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Mumbai: From Learning To Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati To Global Village; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

Ganpati Bappa Mourya! Yes, while all of you await to bring your favourite Ganpati Bappa home; you can even create an eco-friendly one with utmost devotion but how? There is a free of cost workshop that will help you learn the craft. You can also, learn to prepare delicious modaks at home for the Ganpati festival. How about watching a thoughtful play or visiting a cultural event to enjoy global cuisine? We have curated a listicle of all this exciting events just for you; take a look:

Theatre- A play on the life of a soldier

Sainik is a play in collaboration with Ansh Theatre Group is written, directed & performed by Makarand Deshpande and aims to convey an important message about the life of a soldier. It ask a major question of whether the death of a soldier was a sacrifice or an act of murder. Many people also believe that a soldier's death is a tragic result of a larger system of violence and aggression. They are a victim of circumstances beyond their control, manipulated by those in power for their own gain. In this perspective, the soldier’s death is seen as a murder, a senseless loss of life that could have been avoided.

When: September 9, 6 pm

Duration: 60 mins

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Price: ₹450 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Cultural event- Global Village

Global Village hosted by AIESEC in Mumbai, is one of our biggest cultural events that will give you a chance to experience multiple foreign cultures at a single location.

Delegates from various countries across the world will showcase their culture at different stalls. You get to enjoy non-stop musical and dance performances during this event. There would also, be unmatchable flea market-like experience, with a plethora of food and other stalls to shop from.

When: September 9-10, 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W)

Price: Free

Workshop- Learn to make an eco-friendly Ganpati Idol

A fun workshop where you can learn to craft your own eco-friendly Ganesha idol by embracing the joy of moulding clay so that you can bring home, your hand-made Ganeshji on this Ganeshotsav.

When: September 9, 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Education Center, Museum Plaza, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Price: Free and open to all including adults. All materials will be provided

Modak making masterclass

When Ganpati Festival is near, how can we forget about our favourite modaks? If you want to learn how to make modak and other sweet delicacies for the Ganeshotsav; you can attend this sweet-making masterclass by Patil Kaki.

When: September 9, 5:30 pm

Where: Masaledar, The Thane Club

The Social Garage Sale

Social Garage Sale is for all the lovers of unique and antique items from vintage collectibles to pre-loved apparel. You can either buy or sell them.

When: September 10, 12 pm onwards

Where: Khar Social, Khar (W)

Free entry