Mumbai: From Fun To Feast; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

WEEKEND is back and we are ready with a list of activities that is bound to make your holidays, fun days! From foodies to bookworms as well as curious children, there are events that will suit everyone. For people who love to click pictures and tell stories through them; there is something for you as well.

Take a look:

Street Food Festival

You can experience a paradise of regional street-food favourites like Delhi Chaat, Calcutta Street Food, Kerala Specialities and more by renowned brands all under one roof.

When: July 22-23, 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: Entry is free

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" Play

It is an international kids' musical that could be your cutest family outing ever. You can teach your kids about citizenship, social skills, & teamwork in the most fun way possible through this play.

When: July 20-30, multiple show timings

Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Price: ₹750 onwards

Duration: 1 hour

Tickets can be booked online

Dine at Instagrammable Food Spot- Bohoba

Dine at Instagrammable Food Spot- Bohoba

Mumbai’s newest Instagrammable spot with an artful vibe, Bohoba serves an eclectic mix of gourmet comfort food and hand-crafted cocktails. This restaurant is inspired by the bohemian spirit, promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in.

When: Everyday, 12 pm to 1 am

Where: Food Court Mezzanine Level, Infinity Mall, Malad (W)

Price for two: ₹1,800

Photojournalism Workshop- Capture Stories That Matter

This photojournalism workshop is for all aspiring photojournalists and enthusiasts to learn to capture photos that make a difference with Photographer Ritesh Uttamchandani.

You will learn the intricacies of the creative process, the technicalities of composition, skills for developing an impactful visual story, and industry insights from the experience and expertise of the faculty who will also provide valuable critical evaluation of your submitted photos.

When: July 22, 10 am

Where: Essar House, Mahalakshmi

Price: ₹1500 (includes lunch & refreshments)

Tickets can be booked online

SABIA Kitab Utsav 2023

Kitab Utsav brings together children and young reading enthusiasts from different cities, fostering a shared love for reading. This literary festival offers a diverse selection of books and features games, food, and exciting activities for attendees to enjoy.

When: July 22-23, 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Bombay YMCA - Bandra Branch, Khar (W)

Price: Free event

