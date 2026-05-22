Mumbai Foodies, Cancel Your Diet Plans! These Food Events Are Taking Over The City This Weekend

Mumbai’s food scene never really slows down, but this weekend, the city is turning into one giant feast. From luxurious Sunday brunches and indulgent seafood spreads to regional Indian tasting menus and Italian-inspired citrus celebrations, there’s something delicious happening across every corner of the city.

So if your weekend plans currently involve "figuring it out later," consider this your official sign to book that table immediately. Here are some of the most exciting food experiences taking over Mumbai right now.

Canteen's Nose To Tail Feast

If you love immersive dining experiences, The Bombay Canteen is hosting one of the city’s most unique culinary events this weekend. Their special “Nose To Tail” feast reimagines lesser-used cuts of goat through regional Indian recipes and storytelling-driven dishes. Served family-style, the menu explores flavours from different communities and traditions across India.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

When: May 24 and May 25, 8 PM onwards

Cost: ₹6,825 onwards

Frangipani's Telugu Feast

At Mumbai's Trident, Chef Meera Girija Tadimeti is bringing a thoughtful exploration of Telugu culinary heritage through a specially curated thali experience at Frangipani. The menu highlights the traditional "Shadruchulu" philosophy, which balances six flavours, including sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent. Expect comforting regional dishes presented with elegance and depth rather than overwhelming spice.

Where: Frangipani, Trident, Nariman Point

When: May 22 to May 24

Cost: Veg Thali ₹3,363 | Non-Veg Thali ₹3,835

Sunday Brunch at Someplace Else

If your ideal Sunday includes endless food, cocktails, and long conversations, Someplace Else has you covered. Their multi-cuisine brunch menu combines Indian comfort food with Asian favourites, pasta stations, sushi platters, dim sums and desserts. Add mimosas, mojitos, and sparkling wines into the mix, and you’ve got yourself a proper Sunday affair.

Where: Someplace Else, BKC

When: May 24, 12 PM - 4 PM

Cost: ₹2999 + taxes with alcohol

Koli Seafood Festival at Yuhi Lounge

Seafood fans are in for a treat at Yuhi Lounge, where the Koli Seafood Festival is bringing unlimited coastal indulgence to the table. The buffet-style experience includes prawns, crabs, signature seafood preparations, and freshly cooked coastal favourites inspired by Mumbai’s shoreline flavours. Guests can also enjoy lobster as part of the spread in limited servings.

Where: Yuhi Lounge, Powai

When: May 22 to May 24

Cost: ₹1,999 onwards

Festa del Limone at Celini

Craving a quick escape to the Amalfi Coast without leaving Mumbai? Celini is celebrating all things citrus with its “Festa del Limone” menu. The limited-time experience features refreshing limoncello-inspired drinks, bright Italian flavours, and summery dishes built around lemons and citrus ingredients. It’s fresh and perfect for anyone wanting lighter Mediterranean-inspired flavours this weekend.

Where: Celini, Grand Hyatt, Santacruz (W)

When: May 22 to May 29

Cost: ₹250 onwards