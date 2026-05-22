Mumbai This Weekend: Dhurandhar Fame Khan Saab’s Concert To Pet Parties & Summer Activities, Here’s What To Explore |

Mumbai is all set for another exciting weekend packed with music, entertainment, pet-friendly events and family fun. Whether you want to vibe at a live concert, spend time with adorable pups, enjoy a spiritual musical evening or take your kids out for summer activities, the city has something lined up for everyone. Here’s a look at some exciting events happening across Mumbai this weekend.

Dhurandhar Fame Khan Saab Concert

Get ready for a high-energy musical night as singer Khan Saab takes over Mumbai with a live performance filled with electrifying beats and crowd-favourite tracks. The concert promises an energetic atmosphere and a memorable night for music lovers.

When: May 23, 2026

Where: Fairmont Hotel, Mumbai

Mumbai Pupper Party 2026

Dog lovers, this one’s for you. Mumbai Pupper Party 2026 is bringing together furry friends and pet parents for a fun-filled social gathering packed with playdates, tail-wagging chaos, and adorable moments. Expect games, treats and plenty of puppy cuddles throughout the day.

When: May 24, 2026

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, Kamala Mills, Mumbai

Karwaan Music Show

Karwaan Official is bringing a soulful mehfil-style musical experience to the city this weekend. Known for blending timeless melodies with contemporary rhythms, the collective promises a magical evening featuring powerful vocals, live instruments, nostalgic tracks, and emotionally rich performances that connect deeply with audiences.

When: May 23, 2026

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Karwaan Music Show at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai |

Soulful Music Show

For those seeking peace and spiritual connection, Megh and Govind are hosting an intimate evening of kirtan and sacred sound in Mumbai. The gathering is designed around devotion, reflection, mindfulness, and collective musical energy, offering attendees a calming and grounding experience through live chants and soulful music.

When: May 24, 2026 | 6 PM to 8 PM

Where: Rudra Yogshala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Come Back To What Your Heart Already Knows By MEGH on 24th May. |

Summer Activities At Sky City Mall

Sky City Mall has kicked off a series of summer-themed activities specially curated for kids and families. Visitors can enjoy interactive gaming zones, creative play areas, family activities, and exciting Peppa Pig installations along with mascot experiences designed to keep children entertained throughout the holiday season.

When: May 22 to June 14, 2026

Where: Sky City Mall, Borivali East, Mumbai

Summer Activities At Oberoi Mall

Oberoi Mall is also hosting a vibrant lineup of summer attractions for families and children. The mall’s Summer Activations 2026 includes the much-loved UNO Tournament, LEGO x Hamleys activities, and the ongoing Timezone Carnival. The experiences combine games, creativity, and fun interactive zones, making it a perfect family outing destination this summer.

When: Ongoing till June 7, 2026

Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, Mumbai