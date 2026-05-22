Mumbai This Weekend: Dhurandhar Fame Khan Saab’s Concert To Pet Parties & Summer Activities, Here’s What To Explore

Mumbai is all set for another exciting weekend packed with music, entertainment, pet-friendly events and family fun. Whether you want to vibe at a live concert, spend time with adorable pups, enjoy a spiritual musical evening or take your kids out for summer activities, the city has something lined up for everyone. Here’s a look at some exciting events happening across Mumbai this weekend.
Dhurandhar Fame Khan Saab Concert
Get ready for a high-energy musical night as singer Khan Saab takes over Mumbai with a live performance filled with electrifying beats and crowd-favourite tracks. The concert promises an energetic atmosphere and a memorable night for music lovers.
When: May 23, 2026
Where: Fairmont Hotel, Mumbai
Mumbai Pupper Party 2026
Dog lovers, this one’s for you. Mumbai Pupper Party 2026 is bringing together furry friends and pet parents for a fun-filled social gathering packed with playdates, tail-wagging chaos, and adorable moments. Expect games, treats and plenty of puppy cuddles throughout the day.
When: May 24, 2026
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, Kamala Mills, Mumbai
Karwaan Music Show
Karwaan Official is bringing a soulful mehfil-style musical experience to the city this weekend. Known for blending timeless melodies with contemporary rhythms, the collective promises a magical evening featuring powerful vocals, live instruments, nostalgic tracks, and emotionally rich performances that connect deeply with audiences.
When: May 23, 2026
Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai
Karwaan Music Show at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai |
Soulful Music Show
For those seeking peace and spiritual connection, Megh and Govind are hosting an intimate evening of kirtan and sacred sound in Mumbai. The gathering is designed around devotion, reflection, mindfulness, and collective musical energy, offering attendees a calming and grounding experience through live chants and soulful music.
When: May 24, 2026 | 6 PM to 8 PM
Where: Rudra Yogshala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Come Back To What Your Heart Already Knows By MEGH on 24th May. |
Summer Activities At Sky City Mall
Sky City Mall has kicked off a series of summer-themed activities specially curated for kids and families. Visitors can enjoy interactive gaming zones, creative play areas, family activities, and exciting Peppa Pig installations along with mascot experiences designed to keep children entertained throughout the holiday season.
When: May 22 to June 14, 2026
Where: Sky City Mall, Borivali East, Mumbai
Summer Activities At Oberoi Mall
Oberoi Mall is also hosting a vibrant lineup of summer attractions for families and children. The mall’s Summer Activations 2026 includes the much-loved UNO Tournament, LEGO x Hamleys activities, and the ongoing Timezone Carnival. The experiences combine games, creativity, and fun interactive zones, making it a perfect family outing destination this summer.
When: Ongoing till June 7, 2026
Where: Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, Mumbai