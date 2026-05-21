FRIENDS Experience In Mumbai: Know Date, Venue & Time; Here's How You Can Book Early Tickets | District

Mumbai is all set to transform into a nostalgic paradise for sitcom lovers as the globally celebrated FRIENDS Experience is finally making its way to India for the very first time. After successful runs across international cities like New York, London and Las Vegas, the immersive attraction is now headed to Mumbai, promising fans a chance to relive some of the most iconic moments from the legendary television series.

The large-scale interactive event is being brought to India by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions and GMG Productions in partnership with District by Zomato. The experience will officially open at Jio World Gardens starting June 13, 2026.

Designed especially for die-hard fans of the show, The FRIENDS™ Experience allows visitors to step directly into the world of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe. From recreated sets and behind-the-scenes elements to replica costumes and memorable props, attendees will get the opportunity to explore several iconic moments from the beloved sitcom in real life.

The event is expected to feature interactive installations inspired by famous scenes from the series, offering fans plenty of photo-worthy moments and immersive experiences that bring the nostalgia of the show alive.

Where: Jio World Gardens, Mumbai

When: From June 13, 2026

How To Get Tickets?

The India edition of the experience will be produced locally by District, marking a major entertainment collaboration for fans in the country. Those eager to attend can purchase tickets exclusively through the District app. Ticket sales will begin from 12 PM IST on May 22, 2026. Additionally, Particular credit card holders will be able to avail a discount of up to ₹500 on transactions worth ₹3,000 or above.