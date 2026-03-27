Mumbai Food Guide: Hollywood-Inspired Brunch, Salad Making Class, Korean Festival & More

Mumbai’s weekend scene is turning into a full-blown food playground, and honestly, staying in isn't an option. From cinematic brunches and indulgent pop-ups to hands-on workshops and global flavours, the city is serving experiences, not just meals.

So, whether you’re in the mood to eat, learn, or explore, here’s your ultimate guide to what’s cooking across Mumbai this weekend.

Hollywood-Style Brunch

At MoMo Cafe, brunch gets a dramatic twist with The Brunch Society – Hollywood Edition. Inspired by Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's new movie The Drama, this immersive, wedding-themed brunch blends storytelling with indulgent food. Expect everything from gourmet salads like Cobb and Caesar to hearty mains like lamb meatloaf and rigatoni pie. Live stations, sliders, fish & chips, and decadent desserts like cheesecake and brownies round off the experience. Dress in black and white and step into a cinematic love story.

When: March 29 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: MoMo Cafe - Courtyard By Marriott, Chakala, Andheri

The Pantry X Café Calma's Well-Fed Pop-Up

A one-day-only collab at The Pantry brings together clean eating and indulgent comfort. This pop-up brunch offers dishes like Turkish eggs, avocado burrata toast, ricotta ravioli, and lamb chops, perfectly balancing wholesome and hearty. It’s designed for those who want flavour without compromise, ending on a sweet note with comforting desserts.

When: March 29 | 12 PM – 5 PM

Where: Café Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner

Miniature Food Art Workshop

At Tim Hortons, things get adorably creative. This workshop lets you craft tiny versions of your favourite dishes, from chaat to full thalis, using clay. Perfect for content creators or hobbyists, you’ll learn sculpting techniques and take home your mini creations as keepsakes, magnets, or jewellery.

When: March 27–30

Where: Tim Hortons, BKC

Healthy Salad Making Class

Head to Culinary Craft for a hands-on salad workshop that’s as nutritious as it is delicious. Learn to make vibrant dishes like quinoa harvest salad, smoky paneer with mango dressing, and gourmet salad jars. It’s a great way to upgrade your everyday meals with chef-led techniques and fresh ingredient combinations.

When: March 28

Where: Culinary Craft, Powai

Korean Food Festival

At Tipsy Tiger Garden Bar, Korean cuisine takes centre stage with a high-energy Korean food festival. From spicy tteokbokki and Korean fried chicken to bibimbap and ramyeon, the menu is packed with bold, addictive flavours. The highlight is their Secret Menu Challenge, where you can scan hidden QR codes across the space to unlock exclusive dishes and surprises. It’s dining meets adventure.

When: March 27–30

Where: Tipsy Tiger Garden Bar, Andheri East

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