Def Leppard Mumbai Concert 2026: Know Date & How Much The Most Expensive Ticket Costs

Def Leppard |

Rock fans in India are in for a historic moment as the legendary British band Def Leppard gears up for its much-awaited India debut. Known for iconic anthems like Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me and Animal, the band is finally set to bring its electrifying arena rock energy to Indian audiences in 2026.

Mumbai Concert Date & Venue

As part of their three-city India tour, Def Leppard will perform on March 27, 2026, at the Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex. The concert is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM, promising an evening packed with nostalgia and high-octane performances.

A Multi-City India Tour

The Mumbai gig is part of a larger India tour. The band first performed in Shillong on March 25 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), followed by Mumbai, and will conclude the tour in Bengaluru on March 29 at NICE Grounds. This marks the band’s first-ever live performances in India, making it a landmark moment for rock enthusiasts.

Ticket Prices & What To Expect

Ticket prices for the Mumbai concert start at ₹5,000 and go up to a premium ₹35,000 for the most exclusive experience. Fans can expect a power-packed setlist featuring the band’s greatest hits, signature guitar riffs and a full-scale arena-style production.

With decades of global success behind them, Def Leppard’s India tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest live music events of 2026, bringing an unmissable experience for rock lovers.