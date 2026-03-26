Mumbai This Weekend: Honey Singh Live Concert, Green Marathon & Music Festivals; Top Events You Can’t Miss | District

If you’re in Mumbai this weekend, get ready for a packed lineup of music, fitness and cultural experiences. From high-energy concerts to scenic runs and intimate music gatherings, the city has something for everyone between March 27 and 29, 2026.

Honey Singh Live Concert

Yo Yo Honey Singh will take over the stage on March 28 at MMRDA Grounds as part of his “My Story – India Chapter” tour. The concert promises a unique “live musical documentary” experience, where the rapper will perform his biggest hits while sharing stories about his journey, struggles, and comeback.

When: March 28 | Gates open at 5 PM, show starts at 7 PM

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Green Mumbai Marathon

Fitness enthusiasts can gear up for the Green Mumbai Marathon on March 29, featuring a scenic coastal run starting from Bandra Fort. With vibrant Zumba sessions and a smooth race experience, it’s perfect for runners of all levels.

When: March 29

Tickets: Starting at ₹1050

Vishal Bhardwaj Live Mehfil

Enjoy an intimate musical evening with Vishal Bhardwaj on March 28. This mehfil-style event promises soulful performances in a cozy setting at Mukesh Mills in Mumbai.

When: March 28 | Gates: 7:25 PM | Event: 7:30–10:30 PM

Where: Mukesh Mills, Mumbai

The Common Ground Music Event

For a more laid-back vibe, head to The Common Ground on March 28 at Worli Koliwada. This outdoor event blends live music, food and art in a unique setting.

When: March 28 | 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Entry: Free (with prior registration)

Def Leppard India Tour

Legendary British rock band Def Leppard is set to perform in Mumbai on March 27 at Jio World Garden as part of their debut India tour. Expect a power-packed night featuring their biggest hits.

When: March 27

Where: Jio World Garden