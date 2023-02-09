Mumbai: Five awesome things to do for couples ahead of Valentine’s day

Start your day with delicious breakfast at Café Military

Waking up with your partner is a beautiful feeling and having breakfast together is just the cherry on the top. Head to this beautiful Cafe Military in Fort for delicious breakfast. And if your girl or man loves Parsi food then this place is a must try. With simple décor and closely spaced tables, they have single-page menu, so no hassle of selecting food. It's a limited and fixed menu place for fixed days, but surely worth it. Don't forget to try their Keema Pav.

Where: Ali Chamber, Fort

When: 8.30 am – 9.30 pm (Sunday closed)

Price: INR 500 for two

Explore the world of art at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Even if you are new to the city, you would know the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai is a heart beat of South Bombay. People from different countries come to this festival only to experience the magic of different art forms. Take you crush out for this experiential trip amidst art and we assure, your crush is going to fall for you – after all, who doesn't like an art lover? There will be art, dance, literature, music, installations, delicious food and much more. Your date here is really sorted and we assure you, your crush wouldn't want to leave the place and you get to spend more time with them.

Where: Kala Ghoda

When: Everyday until February 12. 10 am to 9.30 pm.

Price: Free

Immerse yourself knowing the true meaning of love

Rumi, the epitome of love will come alive through his words with some of the eminent performers from the city will recite his verses in this Festival of Sufi Music called Sama'a: The Mystical Ecstasy. There will be musical presentation based on Sufi poetry, a recitation of Mevlana Rumi's poetry by veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Blessed with a sonorous voice, Kabir Bedi, one of India’s best-known international actors, will read a selection of poetry penned by Rumi. The presentation will be divided into five parts: The Seeker, Finding Love, Tasting the Divine, The Awakening and Union with the Divine.

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

When: February 11, 6.30 pm.

Tickets: 400 onwards

A day with nature and its flamingos

Are you a Mumbaikar ,but not spot Flamingo yet. So don't be late and explore the Flamingo Sanctuary in Mumbai and spot this new guest of your city. The trail starts from Bhandup Pumping Station with some light breakfast. The guide will tell you some interesting stories about the area and birds. You will be taking a walk for about 30 minutes to reach at Ferry ghat and start a boat ride. During this ride, you will spot beautiful flamingos and other bird spices of wetland.

Where: Starts from Bhandup station

When: February 11. 9 am.

Price: INR 1,250 per person

Go camping and gaze stars with your loved one

What can be more romantic than gazing stars ans moon with your loved one surrounded by nature and nothing else. Ahead of this Valentine's day, enjoy candlelight dinner at the lakeside shore, groove to a live band, and cuddle under-the-stars to watch a movie screening. You will have some lip-smacking barbecues to make the most memories.

Where: Alibaug

When: February 11. 4 pm onwards

Ticket: INR 1,200