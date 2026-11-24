Mumbai Restaurants Undergo Deep Cleaning After FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's Strict Suspension Drive Against Hygiene Violations |

Have you become that person who checks where Tukaram Mundhe and his team have been before booking a table for dinner? For the friend who’s always looking for a reason to eat at home, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration commissioner is something of a hero. Why invent an excuse when you can just drop an FDA headline in the group chat?

Before somebody cancels dinner, take a look at the branch and the date on that forward. The November order against Chaayos concerned the outlet opposite Government Law College in Churchgate. And if the headline doing the rounds is about Café Mondegar, there’s an update worth sending back. The Colaba café, whose licence was suspended in September, was serving customers again by October 21, according to a media report.

FPJ rounds up selected Mumbai eateries, food counters and canteens that faced FDA action between September 1 and November 24, 2026. Some received fines. Others had their food licences or registration certificates suspended. For the November suspensions listed below, the reports reviewed did not establish whether the outlets had subsequently received clearance to resume operations.

Maharashtra FDA Suspended Licences And Registrations Of 38 Food Establishments, Including Zepto, Maiz Mexican Kitchen And 5 Spice |

Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon and Malad

5 Spice and QIN’s, Khar Pali Road, Bandra West. Both names appeared in the November 19 order under one operator, Sanija Hotels Pvt Ltd. The FDA suspended the licence for this premises after inspectors reported cockroaches in the kitchen and raw chicken left uncovered in cold storage.

Maiz Mexican Kitchen and Harvest Salad & Co., Malad. Inspectors said they found live cockroaches on storage racks and inside packets of quinoa. Butter and cheese were being kept outside refrigeration. The FDA suspended the licence of the Malad kitchen identified under both names, FPJ reported on November 21.

EVE, Santacruz West. The November 19 suspension order named the Santacruz West premises run by Monarch Liberty World Wide Hospitality LLP. Manoj Samosawala, Goregaon East, was also named among the establishments facing suspension in the FDA action reported on November 21.

Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point

Café Ideal, Radio Club area, Colaba. Inspectors reported overflowing bags of wet waste beside the food preparation counter and the dishwashing sink. The FDA suspended the licence of the Colaba establishment in the action reported on November 18.

Bayroute, Cuffe Parade. Officials reported signs of rodent activity and found desserts and ice cream stored in a rusted chiller. The Cuffe Parade branch was among the South Mumbai outlets whose licences were suspended following the November 17 inspections.

Annadata Cafe, Colaba, and Fresh-N-Juice, Nariman Point. The FDA suspended the food licence of Annadata Cafe on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg on November 19. At the Air India Building in Nariman Point, a separate drive led to the suspension of the Fresh-N-Juice stall’s registration certificate.

Four more names appeared in the November 18 announcement of licence suspensions: Gupta Fruit Juice Centre in Nariman Point, Prakash Dosa in Fort, Saurabh Hotels in Colaba and Shreeyog Restaurant.

Mumbai FDA Suspended Licences Of Cafe Ideal, Chetana, Bayroute, Natural Ice Cream And 8 Other Food Outlets Over Hygiene Violations |

Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Nariman Point

Café Ideal, Radio Club area, Colaba. Inspectors reported overflowing bags of wet waste beside the food preparation counter and the dishwashing sink. The FDA suspended the licence of the Colaba establishment in the action reported on November 18.

Bayroute, Cuffe Parade. Officials reported signs of rodent activity and found desserts and ice cream stored in a rusted chiller. The Cuffe Parade branch was among the South Mumbai outlets whose licences were suspended following the November 17 inspections.

Annadata Cafe, Colaba, and Fresh-N-Juice, Nariman Point. The FDA suspended the food licence of Annadata Cafe on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg on November 19. At the Air India Building in Nariman Point, a separate drive led to the suspension of the Fresh-N-Juice stall’s registration certificate.

Four more names appeared in the November 18 announcement of licence suspensions: Gupta Fruit Juice Centre in Nariman Point, Prakash Dosa in Fort, Saurabh Hotels in Colaba and Shreeyog Restaurant.

FDA Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations; Mumbai University Canteen Fined ₹1 Lakh, British Brewing Company's Licence Suspended |

Three premises that drew fines

Janata Fast Food Centre in Churchgate was fined ₹60,000, while A1 Zam Zam Juice Centre in Bandra West drew a ₹1 lakh penalty. At Mumbai University’s Fort campus, the FDA fined the canteen operator ₹1 lakh after inspectors found it serving food without a valid food business licence or registration.

What happened to the cafés in September’s headlines?

The FDA suspended Café Mondegar’s food licence on September 15. Olympia Coffee House, also in Colaba, faced suspension after a September 16 inspection. Later that month, the FDA suspended the licence of Kyani & Co. in Marine Lines following a September 27 inspection. In October, the central canteen at JJ Hospital in Byculla featured in the FDA’s October 9 announcement of suspensions.

By October 21, both Café Mondegar and Olympia Coffee House were open again, according to Hindustan Times. If someone drops the September headline in your dinner group, send them the October update too.

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