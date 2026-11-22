Tukaram Mundhe Warns Gyms Against Misleading Supplement Claims, Promises Faster FDA Lab Reports; Urges Youth To Break Free From Reels |

Pune: Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe, has warned gyms, health clubs, pharmacies and retailers against selling health supplements without proper authorisation or making misleading claims about their benefits, stating that strict action will be taken against those violating food safety regulations. He also announced that the FDA is working to reduce the time taken for laboratory reports from the current average of around 20 days to 14 days, with further improvements in testing infrastructure and manpower.

Mundhe was speaking at the Rotary-Rotaract Youth Festival organised by Rotary and Rotaract District 3131 at Fergusson College on Sunday. Addressing young participants, he also cautioned them about excessive dependence on social media and technology, saying, “Think smartly, whether you are using the mobile or the mobile is using you.”

FDA to crack down on misleading health supplement claims

On the growing misuse of health supplements, Mundhe said misleading advertisements and unverified claims about products such as protein powders were creating misconceptions among consumers. “Someone at a gym tells you that a particular protein powder will help increase your muscles, and people start consuming it. Such misconceptions and misleading claims must stop,” he said.

He clarified that manufacturers cannot make unauthorised health benefit claims on product labels or advertisements. Gyms, health clubs and pharmacies also do not have the authority to sell such products without the necessary FSSAI licence. Even businesses holding licences must ensure that the products they purchase and sell comply with food safety regulations.

Mundhe said, “The responsibility lies individually with manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Nobody can escape accountability by claiming that the product was supplied by the manufacturer. Action will also be taken against those making misleading advertisements and claims.”

Lab report turnaround time to be reduced to 14 days

On delays in FDA laboratory reports, Mundhe said the department had significantly reduced the turnaround time compared with six months ago. While some reports earlier took 30 days and, in certain cases, even six months, the average period has now come down to around 20 days.

Mundhe said, “We are making laboratories more capable, increasing manpower and strengthening testing facilities. Our target is to bring the reporting period below 14 days within the next few days or a month.”

Hindu Care licence cancelled again, FDA denies manpower shortage

Regarding action against Hindu Care company, Mundhe said the FDA had cancelled its licences for both Ayurvedic and allopathic products following inspections and investigations a few months ago. However, the company approached the competent authority, obtained a stay and resumed operations. Following a fresh incident, the department has initiated action against it again.

Dismissing concerns over inadequate manpower during inspections of hotels and food establishments, he said staffing was not an issue and every establishment could not be inspected continuously. Food business operators were expected to comply with the conditions they had undertaken to follow while obtaining licences.

On the question paper leak inquiry, he said, “The matter was before an inquiry commission and its report would be submitted through the appropriate process.”

‘Youth must decide whether to act as owners or tenants of India’

Speaking about the younger generation, Mundhe said the traditional preference for government jobs over private employment needed to change. He said, “Doing a job and earning money is only a part of your career; it is not your career itself. The sooner you understand this, the better your career will be.”

He urged institutions and society to understand the questions and expectations of the new generation rather than imposing conventional approaches.

“If we fail to understand their questions, we will not be able to give them the right answers. If this generation is ruined, the responsibility will be ours,” he cautioned.

Mundhe said Gen Z was more concerned about individual identity, questioned traditional hierarchies and raised issues such as LGBTQ+ rights and climate change. However, he expressed concern about excessive consumption of short-form content. He said, “You are shown what you like, and this affects your ability to think. We must understand whether we are using the mobile or the mobile is using us.”

Referring to climate change and India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he said the country’s development priorities needed reconsideration.

Mundhe told the youth, “You are the owners of this country, yet you behave like tenants. Whether you want to live as tenants or as owners is something you must decide.”

He added that the 21st century would witness a war of ideas, with technology becoming its most powerful weapon, and stressed the need for young people to develop independent thinking and take responsibility for the country’s future.

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