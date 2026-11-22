‘I Have Never Torn A Book Or Opposed PM’s Decisions’: Minister Ashish Shelar Hits Out At Opposition Over Election Process |

Pune: Maharashtra Minister, Ashish Shelar on Sunday in Pune, said he had never torn a book or opposed any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while dismissing allegations raised by the Opposition over the electoral process as hypocrisy. Referring to the controversy surrounding the tearing of a book, Shelar said he did not support such acts and maintained that the Opposition was selectively questioning the electoral system despite remaining silent over irregularities in earlier elections.

Shelar Denies Tearing Book, Reiterates Support For PM Modi’s Decisions

Shelar said, “I have never torn any book. I have never torn a book, nor have I opposed any decision taken by the Prime Minister. I do not agree with the act of tearing books.”

पत्रकार, संपादक डॉ. विजय चोरमारे लिखित ‘गाथा भारतीय निवडणुकांची’ या पुस्तकाचे आम्ही प्रकाशन केले. पुणे, नवी पेठ येथील पत्रकार भवनात आयोजित या कार्यक्रमात भारतीय निवडणूक प्रक्रियेचा इतिहास, लोकशाहीची समृद्ध परंपरा आणि राजकीय परिवर्तनाचे विविध पैलू उलगडून दाखवणाऱ्या या पुस्तकाबाबत उपस्थितांशी संवाद साधला. यावेळी कोल्हापूरचे खासदार शाहू छत्रपती महाराज, राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष खासदार सुनील तटकरे, महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश काँग्रेसचे अध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धन सपकाळ, माजी खासदार,स्वाभिमानी शेतकरी संघटना अध्यक्ष राजू शेट्टी, मनोविकास प्रकाशनचे संचालक आशिष पाटकर उपस्थित होते.#गाथा_भारतीय_निवडणुकांची #Maharashtra #Pune #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) November 22, 2026

Speaking about the book and the debate surrounding India’s electoral system, Shelar said it was necessary to examine the developments concerning voters, the electoral machinery and election results over the past 75 years.

Shelar Credits Earlier Political Leadership For Building Electoral Machinery

He said the country had successfully established a massive election machinery, crediting earlier political leadership for building the system. He also questioned why the Opposition had not raised similar concerns when irregularities were reported in previous elections.

He said, “When we were in the Opposition, we never questioned the election management system. We continued to contest elections. The fact that such a massive electoral machinery was established in this country is an achievement of the political leadership of that time.”

Calling the Opposition’s current stand hypocritical, Shelar said voters were intelligent and had confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also pointed out that several surveys in recent days had projected more than 100 seats for the BJP.

Questioning the arguments surrounding party ownership and election symbols, Shelar cited the split in the Congress during Indira Gandhi’s tenure. He said the Congress faction led by Indira Gandhi was recognised as the party and received the hand symbol.

He said, “If this principle was accepted in Indira Gandhi’s time, why should the same yardstick not apply to Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar? The issue of claiming a party and its symbol was prevalent even then.”

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