Pune: Maharashtra Congress President, Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday questioned the functioning and transparency of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll panel had failed to address concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged vote theft and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Taking a swipe at the Election Commission, Sapkal said that even a delegation of nearly 300 MPs had failed to secure an appointment with the Election Commissioner, while individual leaders were able to meet him.
Sapkal Claims Delegation Of 300 MPs Failed To Secure Appointment
Referring to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti’s recent statement about meeting the Election Commissioner, Sapkal said, “You are fortunate that you went alone and the Election Commissioner agreed to meet you. We went with 300 MPs, yet the Election Commissioner does not meet us. This is the reality.”
He alleged that the entire electoral process had come under the scanner and said the nationwide ‘Vote Chori’ campaign reflected the concerns being raised by opposition parties. He said, The entire process of the Election Commission is standing in the dock of allegations. The ‘Vote Chori’ campaign is being conducted across the country. People must get answers on whether vote theft is taking place.”
Sapkal Raises Concerns Over EVMs And Electoral Transparency
Sapkal further questioned why books examining the country’s electoral system were being written after the 2024 elections. He said the absence of satisfactory answers from the authorities was increasing public unease, with doubts also being raised over EVMs. He added that questions were now being asked about whether elections would be held at all.
Opposes delimitation
Expressing opposition to delimitation, Sapkal said merely increasing the number of elected representatives would not strengthen democracy. Instead, the powers and responsibilities of elected representatives should be enhanced.
He said, “Our country is very large. Simply increasing the number of MLAs and MPs will not work. The powers of elected representatives must be increased.”
Sapkal also questioned the use of caste and religious identities in election campaigns. Recalling an earlier instance when the Election Commission cancelled the membership of individuals for seeking votes using the slogan ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain’, he questioned the apparent inconsistency in the standards applied to political campaigning.
Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!