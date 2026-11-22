‘Even 300 MPs Cannot Get An Appointment With Election Commission’: Harshwardhan Sapkal |

Pune: Maharashtra Congress President, Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday questioned the functioning and transparency of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the poll panel had failed to address concerns raised by opposition parties over alleged vote theft and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Taking a swipe at the Election Commission, Sapkal said that even a delegation of nearly 300 MPs had failed to secure an appointment with the Election Commissioner, while individual leaders were able to meet him.

Sapkal Claims Delegation Of 300 MPs Failed To Secure Appointment

Referring to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti’s recent statement about meeting the Election Commissioner, Sapkal said, “You are fortunate that you went alone and the Election Commissioner agreed to meet you. We went with 300 MPs, yet the Election Commissioner does not meet us. This is the reality.”

पुणे पत्रकार भवन येथे आज ज्येष्ठ पत्रकार व संपादक डॉ. विजय चोरमारे लिखित ‘गाथा भारतीय निवडणुकांची’ या पुस्तकाचा प्रकाशन सोहळा पार पडला. या सोहळ्यास उपस्थित राहून डॉ. विजय चोरमारे यांना या महत्त्वपूर्ण पुस्तकाच्या लेखनाबद्दल शुभेच्छा दिल्या. यावेळी उपस्थितांना संबोधित करताना भारतीय निवडणुकांचा इतिहास, लोकशाहीची जडणघडण, निवडणूक प्रक्रियेतील बदल आणि लोकशाहीसमोरील सद्यस्थितीतील आव्हाने या विषयांवर भाष्य केले.यावेळी मंत्री आशिष शेलार, कोल्हापूरचे खासदार श्रीमंत शाहू छत्रपती महाराज, राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष खासदार सुनील तटकरे, माजी खासदार तथा स्वाभिमानी शेतकरी संघटनेचे अध्यक्ष राजू शेट्टी आणि मनोविकास प्रकाशनचे संचालक आशिष पाटकर यांच्यासह मान्यवर उपस्थित होते. — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@INCHarshsapkal) November 22, 2026

He alleged that the entire electoral process had come under the scanner and said the nationwide ‘Vote Chori’ campaign reflected the concerns being raised by opposition parties. He said, The entire process of the Election Commission is standing in the dock of allegations. The ‘Vote Chori’ campaign is being conducted across the country. People must get answers on whether vote theft is taking place.”

Sapkal Raises Concerns Over EVMs And Electoral Transparency

Sapkal further questioned why books examining the country’s electoral system were being written after the 2024 elections. He said the absence of satisfactory answers from the authorities was increasing public unease, with doubts also being raised over EVMs. He added that questions were now being asked about whether elections would be held at all.

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Opposes delimitation

Expressing opposition to delimitation, Sapkal said merely increasing the number of elected representatives would not strengthen democracy. Instead, the powers and responsibilities of elected representatives should be enhanced.

He said, “Our country is very large. Simply increasing the number of MLAs and MPs will not work. The powers of elected representatives must be increased.”

Sapkal also questioned the use of caste and religious identities in election campaigns. Recalling an earlier instance when the Election Commission cancelled the membership of individuals for seeking votes using the slogan ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain’, he questioned the apparent inconsistency in the standards applied to political campaigning.

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