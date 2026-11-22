Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Woman Constable For Allegedly Bursting Firecrackers Inside Andheri Police Station |

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed with the Human Rights Commission against a woman police constable for allegedly bursting firecrackers inside the Andheri Police Station premises.

Constable Allegedly Celebrated Senior Police Inspector’s Transfer

Advocate Ashish Rai has lodged the complaint, alleging that the woman constable celebrated the transfer of a senior police inspector by bursting firecrackers inside the police station.

In his complaint, Rai claimed that the act endangered the lives of accused persons lodged at the police station and others present on the premises. He has demanded an inquiry into the officials who permitted the celebration and sought strict action against the woman constable responsible for the incident.

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