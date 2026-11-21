Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences And Registrations Of 38 Food Establishments, Including Zepto, Maiz Mexican Kitchen And 5 Spice |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on food safety violations, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences and registration certificates of 38 establishments across the State, including Zepto Limited (Bhandup), Maiz Mexican Kitchen (Malad), 5 Spice (Bandra) and Adarsh Chinese (Kalbadevi). The two-day inspection drive, conducted across the state resulted in the seizure of food stocks and vehicles worth Rs 3.52 crore and recovery of Rs 3.17 lakh in penalties under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FDA Inspects Food Establishments At Air India Building And Vidhan Bhavan

In Mumbai, FDA officials inspected 15 establishments in the Air India Building, including 13 registration holders and two licence holders. They recovered Rs 90,000 in penalties, issued two improvement notices and suspended the registration certificate of Fresh-N-Juice Stall, operated by Ashok Rajpat Gupta. At Vidhan Bhavan, 13 establishments were inspected and penalties of Rs 67,000 were recovered.

Separately, Janata Fast Food Centre in Churchgate was penalised Rs 60,000, while A1 Zam Zam Juice Centre in Bandra (West) faced a penalty of ₹1 lakh. The total recovery under Section 69 across these cases was Rs 3.17 lakh.

Live Cockroaches Found Inside Quinoa Packets At Maiz Mexican Kitchen In Malad

Among the most serious violations, inspectors found 10 to 15 live cockroaches on storage racks and inside company-packed quinoa packets at Maiz Mexican Kitchen/Harvest Salad & Co. in Malad. Butter and cheese were stored without refrigeration, pest control was inadequate, and sauces, chicken and spices were found without labels. Its licence was suspended.

At Adarsh Chinese in Kalbadevi, heavy fly infestation, unclean floors and refrigerators, and improper food segregation were observed. The establishment scored just 23 out of 104 during inspection, leading to suspension of its registration certificate.

Zepto Bhandup, 5 Spice Bandra And Other Popular Food Outlets Face FDA Action

Zepto's Bhandup facility was found storing damaged and returned products alongside saleable stock, while 5 Spice/Qin's in Bandra had cockroach infestation, uncovered raw chicken and unhygienic cold storage conditions. EVE in Santacruz and Manoj Samosawala in Goregaon (East) were also among those facing suspension.

Statewide inspections further revealed expired food products, including pickle, green apple syrup and puffed rice, as well as prepared food without manufacturing and use-by dates. Cleaning chemicals and maintenance materials were found stored alongside food articles.

Officials also flagged missing water quality reports, inadequate pest control records, absence of workers' medical fitness and FoSTaC training certificates, and failure to follow basic hygiene practices such as wearing gloves, aprons and head covers.

The FDA said the drive aims to curb adulteration, prevent the use of unapproved ingredients and ensure strict compliance with food safety regulations.

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