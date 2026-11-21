Palghar ACB Arrests MSEDCL Assistant Engineer In Nalasopara For Allegedly Demanding ₹10,000 Bribe To Approve Electricity Connections | Representational Image

Vasai: ​The Palghar unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against and arrested Shrikrishna Rajas (51), an Assistant Engineer at the Achole substation in Nalasopara under Mahavitaran (MSEDCL), for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 after negotiation to approve new electricity connections.

Assistant Engineer Allegedly Demanded ₹500 Per Electricity Connection

​The complainant, a private electrician, had submitted online applications for new electric meter connections for 15 consumers in the area. After a wireman inspected the sites and submitted an approval report to the Achole substation office in Nalasopara East, Assistant Engineer Shrikrishna Rajas allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹7,500 for the 15 connections at ₹500 per connection via WhatsApp call and in-person meetings. The complainant filed a complaint with the ACB's Palghar office on September 22, 2026.

The ACB verified the complaint on September 22, September 29, and October 22, 2026. During the verification, it was found that the accused demanded ₹11,000 to approve a total of 22 new electric meters (15 submitted earlier plus 7 submitted during the verification period) and agreed to accept ₹10,000 after negotiation.

Following this, on Friday (November 20, 2026) around 4:00 PM, a case of demanding a bribe was registered against Shrikrishna Rajas at Achole Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018), and the accused was arrested. Superintendent of Police Dadaram Karande stated that further investigation is underway to check if anyone else is involved in the case. Karande also appealed to citizens to contact the Anti-Corruption Bureau if any government or semi-government office demands a bribe or if they have information regarding corruption.

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