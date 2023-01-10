Mumbai Duty Free gives travellers a chance to win one-kg gold and more

Mumbai Duty Free is celebrating its customers by giving them a chance to win gift vouchers worth INR 5,00,000 (USD 6,000) every week for 12 weeks, with a grand prize of one kg gold. Owing to the past success of such events, Mumbai Duty Free decided to organise this ‘The Golden Ticket’ campaign.

Mumbai Duty Free, a part of Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited, launched the ‘The Golden Ticket’ campaign, which is set to run until February 28, 2023. This contest is open to all passengers travelling to and from Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Passengers can win lucky draw coupons when they spend above INR 6,000 (USD 73), with the number of coupons doubling if the payment was made using a Visa card. VISA is a strategic partner with Mumbai Duty Free for this campaign. These coupons, once filled, are submitted for the lucky draw for the weekly INR 500,000 gift vouchers and for the grand prize of 1 kg of gold to be conducted at the end of the campaign!

Talking about the campaign Amit Butani, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships, said, "2022 has been a really exciting year for us. The number of travellers at Mumbai is almost back to pre-COVID numbers, and we find that there is a dramatic increase in sales at Mumbai Duty Free as a result. We thought it was important to show our appreciation towards the customers, and what better way than to do it with gold? Gold has been considered a status symbol denoting power and prosperity in India since ages, right from the time of kings and queens. It was also important that our participants receive weekly awards in addition to the grand prize."

The first lucky draw for this weekly prize took place on December 16. The vouchers can be redeemed only at Mumbai Duty Free until December 31, 2023. There is also a grand prize of one kg gold that will be awarded through a lucky draw after the end of the campaign on February 28, 2023.

Since the start of the campaign, Mumbai Duty Free has been receiving a great response from the passengers! Noting the enormous success of previous such endeavours, Mumbai Duty Free is confident that ‘The Golden Ticket’ will also be a tremendous success!

What - ‘Win the Golden Ticket’ campaign by Mumbai Duty Free

When - Ongoing till 28th February, 2023

Where - Mumbai Duty Free Store, CSMIA

Read Also Mumbai: 10 places where you can get the best street foods in the city