Mumbai Cha Lambodar's Rare 3-Trunk Ganapati Concept Is Going Viral – Here’s The Story Behind It

Mumbai Cha Lambodar 2026 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@mumbai_utsav_diaries)

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is known for turning Bappa’s arrival into a grand spectacle, but every once in a while, a pandal comes up with a concept that makes the entire city stop and look twice. This year, Mumbai Cha Lambodar has done exactly that with a stunning Trishund Ganapati, featuring three trunks instead of the traditional one.

The idol has already become one of the talking points from this year’s Ganapati celebrations, following Mumbai’s first Maha-Aagman Sohala of 2026 on August 15, when several prominent mandals welcomed their idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

What is Trishund Ganapati?

The word “Trishund” comes from Sanskrit and refers to three trunks. In this rare representation of Lord Ganesha, the three trunks carry layers of symbolism. They are associated with the Hindu Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, while also being interpreted through the ideas of the past, present and future. The three trunks can further represent the three gunas, or fundamental qualities of nature.

For Mumbai Cha Lambodar’s 2026 idol, the unusual form has been given a distinctive visual treatment. Bappa is shown standing tall on a stone, with four arms, including one hand holding a lotus. The murti has been created by murtikar Aniket Shewale.

Interestingly, the three-trunk form is not entirely new to Maharashtra. Pune is home to the Trishund Ganapati Temple, a well-known temple named after its depiction of Lord Ganesha with three trunks.

The historic temple is also known for carvings of various deities and divine figures from Hindu traditions across its walls, making the Trishund form an established part of the region’s religious and artistic heritage.

Throwback to Mumbai Cha Lambodar’s 2025 bappa

Mumbai Cha Lambodar also made headlines with its 2025 Ganapati concept, when it presented an Ardhanari Ganesha.

The idol represented the coming together of masculine and feminine divine energies in a single form. One side retained familiar Ganesha imagery, complete with a yellow dhotar and pink turban, while the other transitioned into a feminine representation dressed in vibrant pink and blue traditional attire.

Gold jewellery and long braided hair completed the feminine side, creating a striking visual interpretation of the Ardhanari concept.