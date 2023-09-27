Mumbai: Celebrate The Spirit Of Oktoberfest At These Restaurants & Bars

Get ready to witness the largest beer festival in Mumbai. Originating in Germany, the world’s largest beer festival was held in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria. It was a huge fete in the German town, with parades, breweries set up in tents, floats, dancing, and live music galore.

Now, the popular German festival is celebrated across the globe. The festivities start with a week of food events all around the world. People enjoy their favourite beer and German food, from snacks to main dishes and desserts, while they relax and have a good time.

Here are few Restaurants and Bars in Mumbai where you can sip, savour, and celebrate.

Pondichery Café, Sofitel BKC

Sofitel’s Pondichery Café, guests can enjoy a variety of international beers, beer cocktails, and traditional German cuisine. On offer is a range of sausages on the grill, including options like Bratwurst, Frankfurter and Thuringer; doner kebab; a variety of schnitzel (pork, water buffalo and chicken); Rollmops (pickled herring); Maultaschen (meat-filled dumpling); Spatezle (house-made egg noodles); and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (Black Forest Gateaux).

When: Ongoing, till October 3

Where: Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Time: Lunch: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm; Sunday Brunch: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

The Burrow

Get ready to raise your glass and bite into delectable flavours because Burrow's Oktoberfest menu is here to tickle your taste buds and transport you straight to Germany! Kickstart your adventure with the Red Wine Poached Fig Crostini, Frankfurters, Zwiebelkuchen, German Bacon Potato Salad and German Meatball Soup.

When: Till October 3

Where: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC

Independence Brewing Company

Bring along your friends or work buddies and indulge in flavours of froth and fun at Independence Brewing Company (IBC). The brewary is serving up some freshly brewed beers & fruity cocktails. Alongside the usual selections, you can also pair it with IBC signature munchies — Harissa Cottage Cheese Skewers or Goan Chorizo, light, crispy corn ribs or juicy Adana Kebabs.

When: Till October 3

Where: Independence Brewing Company

Someplace Else

Someplace Else, renowned for their vibrant atmosphere, electrifying music, and a wide array of handcrafted cocktails and drinks, is all set for the Oktoberfest experience. Check out their new September Special Menu features a variety of drinks like Red Burst, Citras & cloves, Popcorn sour along with new dishes namely Curried lamb hummus and pita, Lahmacun, and Dhania Murg Tikka.

When: Till October 3

Where: Someplace Else

Light House Cafe

Light House Cafe is a place perfect for your friends, family, and four-legged companions. Sip and munch on delicious food and drinks. Light House Cafe offers an irresistible ‘Crazy Hours’ deal: 1 + 1 drink before 8 pm and an even crazier 2 + 1 offer after 8 p.m. each day, every day this Oktoberfest. Cheers to good times and great company!

When: Till October 3

Where: Light House Cafe, Worli

MITRON

Renowned not only for its exceptional array of cocktails but also for its culinary prowess, MITRON is the perfect place for both casual meet-ups and special occasions. Experience the epitome of beer culture, where every sip and every bite tell a story of culinary artistry and conviviality.

When: Till October 3

Where: MITRON

