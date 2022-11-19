Mumbai: Craving for authentic Turkish baklavas? This list of 6 places in the city is your answer

Baklava, a Turkish dessert is a gift to the world from Turkey. The sweet preparation is now made in varieties and attracting adulations from across the world every day. These filo-dough pastries, stacked with butter and sugar syrup, backed perfectly to the golden colour and topped with pistachios or almonds, the dessert melts into the mouth.

Whether it is to treat yourself, treat your guests at home or present a box to your friend, Baklava never disappoints you. And if you are someone who haven’t yet have a hold of this dessert, here are some of the places in Mumbai which serve the best and authentic baklava with its crispy and aromatic specialty.

Bayroute, High Street Phoenix Lower Parel

Mighty popular for its middle-eastern fare, Bayroute in Mumbai goes beyond its savoury recipes, for instance, the sweet baklavas. You can find Baklavas with different toppings here and if you have already tried them in Turkey, we promise, you won’t miss the taste any more.

Arbab, Linking Road, Bandra W and Jio World Drive, BKC

Known for its Lebanese, Mediterranean, and Turkish cuisines, Arbab completes the diners’ meals with a perfect serving of Turkish baklavas sprinkled with crunchy pistachios and doused in sweet syrup.

House of Kunafa, online

Operating from South Mumbai, House of Kunafah is a sweet repository of all things (read treats) Turkish. What you’d love the most is that they deliver their freshly made baklavas filled with pistachios and drizzled in sweet syrup right to your doorstep.

Hurrem’s, Fort and Jio World Drive, BKC

This Turkish confectionary that also hosts its own grand eatery on one of South Mumbai’s busiest locales, Fort serves handcrafted vegetarian baklavas along with other Turkish specials. Its Baklava variety is quite extensive with over 15 kinds such as walnut baklava, chocolate and hazelnut baklava, pistachio baklava and more.

Mabruk at Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle

Located inside Sahara Star Hotel, restaurant Mabruk churns out an ensemble of Mediterranean recipes, including the baklavas filled with pistachios and decked in multiple layers.

Souk at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba

A Mediterranean and Lebanese haven inside The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, Souk restaurant serves some freshly baked baklavas laden with mixed nuts alongside its array of Moroccan Mint Tea and Turkish coffee.