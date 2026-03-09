Mukesh, Anant Ambani & Janhvi Kapoor's Casual Outing At Mumbai's Rameshwaram Cafe | VIDEO

Mukesh, Anant Ambani & Janhvi Kapoor Head To Mumbai's Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe For Quick South Indian Bites |

Mumbai’s food lovers were in for a surprise on Sunday afternoon when members of the Mukesh Ambani family were spotted enjoying a casual outing at the newly opened The Rameshwaram Cafe.

Global Industrialist Mukesh Ambani was seen visiting the popular South Indian eatery along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor also joined the outing with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, making the visit a star-studded affair.

Several videos from the café quickly surfaced on social media, showing Mukesh Ambani entering the restaurant, followed by Radhika Merchant and Janhvi Kapoor. Other clips captured Anant Ambani and Shikhar Pahariya as the group exited the venue, sparking excitement among fans and food enthusiasts alike.

The unexpected visit has created significant buzz around the café’s latest Mumbai outlet, with many praising the simplicity of the high-profile guests choosing a casual dining spot for a quick meal.

Longstanding Association

The Ambani family’s association with the brand dates back to the lavish wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July 2024. During the festivities, the restaurant served its signature South Indian favourites, including benne dosa and filter coffee, for guests during high tea and dinner. The café was also part of the wedding’s mehendi ceremony and the couple’s pre-wedding cruise celebrations.

About The Rameshwaram Cafe

Founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the brand takes its name from the birthplace of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. The café has gained popularity for its authentic South Indian menu, spotless kitchens, efficient service, and vibrant no-frills atmosphere.

Following its rapid success in cities like Bengaluru and Pune, the brand has now expanded to Mumbai, one of its most anticipated launches.