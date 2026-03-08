 Mukesh Ambani Enjoys Vada Pav With Mirchi Like A True Mumbaikar During T20 World Cup Match In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMukesh Ambani Enjoys Vada Pav With Mirchi Like A True Mumbaikar During T20 World Cup Match In Viral Video

Mukesh Ambani Enjoys Vada Pav With Mirchi Like A True Mumbaikar During T20 World Cup Match In Viral Video

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was spotted enjoying vada pav with mirchi during the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium. A video of the Reliance chairman casually eating the iconic Mumbai snack went viral online, with netizens praising the relatable moment and calling vada pav “more lavish than buffets.”

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, March 08, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

A simple snack moment featuring business tycoon Mukesh Ambani has captured the internet’s attention. During the recent high-voltage semi-final clash between India and England at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Reliance chairman was spotted enjoying one of Mumbai’s most iconic street foods, vada pav, while watching the game at Wankhede Stadium.

Viral moment from the stands

A short video shared by a fan page quickly made rounds on social media, showing Ambani casually biting into a vada pav paired with a spicy green mirchi. The industrialist appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the match, munching on the humble snack as the intense cricket action unfolded on the field. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing reactions from the netizens. 

Check out the video below:

Read Also
MS Dhoni, Nita Ambani & Ranbir Kapoor: Guess Who Wore The Most Luxurious Watch During IND Vs ENG...
article-image

Internet reacts 

Social media users flooded the comments section with amused and appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “Gujju being gujju simple.” Another commented, “Wada pav with mirchi is a true mumbaiya feeling.”

Many others felt the moment perfectly captured the spirit of the city. “This is Mumbai whoever comes to our mumbai, becomes one part of it,” a user wrote, celebrating the city’s beloved street food culture.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Don Each Other's Initial Pendants In Viral Video: Check Out
article-image

Some even compared the snack to luxury dining. “Mumbai Vada Paav with mirchi is more lavish than any other buffets,” joked one commenter. Another added, “A good vada pav with mirchi can give you a feeling that a million dollar cuisine won't.”

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on