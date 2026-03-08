Mukesh Ambani Enjoys Vada Pav With Mirchi Like A True Mumbaikar During T20 World Cup Match In Viral Video

A simple snack moment featuring business tycoon Mukesh Ambani has captured the internet’s attention. During the recent high-voltage semi-final clash between India and England at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Reliance chairman was spotted enjoying one of Mumbai’s most iconic street foods, vada pav, while watching the game at Wankhede Stadium.

Viral moment from the stands

A short video shared by a fan page quickly made rounds on social media, showing Ambani casually biting into a vada pav paired with a spicy green mirchi. The industrialist appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the match, munching on the humble snack as the intense cricket action unfolded on the field. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing reactions from the netizens.

Check out the video below:

Internet reacts

Social media users flooded the comments section with amused and appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “Gujju being gujju simple.” Another commented, “Wada pav with mirchi is a true mumbaiya feeling.”

Many others felt the moment perfectly captured the spirit of the city. “This is Mumbai whoever comes to our mumbai, becomes one part of it,” a user wrote, celebrating the city’s beloved street food culture.

Some even compared the snack to luxury dining. “Mumbai Vada Paav with mirchi is more lavish than any other buffets,” joked one commenter. Another added, “A good vada pav with mirchi can give you a feeling that a million dollar cuisine won't.”

