Mudra Dance Festival 2026 At NCPA Mumbai Celebrates Indian Classical With Children In Focus | Canva

The Mudra Dance Festival, held annually at NCPA around World Dance Day, is a thematic celebration of Indian classical dance. While recent editions explored Aharya—the visual aspects of costume and presentation—the 2026 edition focuses on children learning and practicing classical dance in Mumbai.

This year, Mudra is presented as a children’s classical dance festival, showcasing young talent from across the city. A key highlight is the Mudra Interschool Dance Competition, aimed at encouraging schools and families to support classical arts amid academic and digital pressures.

Head of Dance Department, NCPA, Swapnokalpa Dasgupta said, "Over the years, Mudra has engaged with a range of thematic explorations, often focusing on aspects of presentation, interpretation, and evolving standards within dance. This year, however, there was a conscious shift towards looking at where this journey truly begins—at the stage of early learning. The intention is not only to create a platform for young learners but also to open up a space for a more reciprocal process of engagement."

The festival features performances by students from leading dance schools, including presentations of regional styles such as Manipuri and Kuchipudi, furthering NCPA’s commitment to nurturing young artists.

Dasgupta, who is a highly dedicated Odissi dancer & teacher, elaborated that introducing young dancers to forms such as Manipuri and Kuchipudi at an early stage is important, particularly because dance is a physical medium. The body, at that age, is far more receptive and adaptable, which allows for a stronger absorption of technique and the development of a foundational vocabulary.

"The structure of Mudra this year reflects this approach. Alongside the competition, the presentation segment brings dance schools to a formal performance space, while also opening up conversations around how classical dance can be made more accessible and relevant to younger generations. These discussions are an important part of understanding how tradition can be meaningfully carried forward."

Dates & Venue:

April 23 & 24 – Performances after 5 PM

Venue- Experimental Theatre, NCPA

About NCPA:

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), located at Nariman Point, Mumbai, is India’s premier cultural institution and South Asia’s first multi-venue, multi-genre arts centre. Founded in 1969 by J.R.D. Tata and Dr. Jamshed Bhabha, the NCPA champions both Indian and international music, dance, theatre, film and photography, presenting over 700 performances and cultural events each year.