Mumbai: NCPA To Host Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav 2026 From April 30 With Plays, Workshops

NCPA in Mumbai prepares to host a four-day Marathi theatre festival showcasing performances, workshops, and cultural events | Instagram

Mumbai, April 17: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will host the fifth edition of the Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav from April 30 to May 3, offering a celebration of Marathi theatre through performances, readings, workshops and discussions.

Festival to showcase evolving Marathi theatre landscape

Staged across the Experimental Theatre, Tata Theatre and the JBT Museum, the festival aims to showcase both established and emerging voices while reflecting the evolving landscape of Marathi storytelling. Conceived as a platform to support the theatre ecosystem, the event will present a blend of popular and experimental productions.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films at NCPA, said that Pratibimb has become a vital fixture in the NCPA’s theatre calendar — a festival that both honours the richness of Marathi theatre and champions its future.

"It feels particularly fitting to celebrate this year’s festival on Maharashtra Day — a moment to reflect the cultural vitality of the state through its most immediate and powerful form: live performance," said Guthrie.

Line-up features plays, tributes and workshops

The festival will open on April 30 with Barad, an award-winning play that explores themes of familial conflict and rural life. On May 1, audiences can attend Abhijaat Marathi: A Tribute to Maharashtra’s literary legacy, followed by Normal Day with Danny Pandit, a stage adaptation of popular digital comedy characters.

Prajakt Deshmukh |

Programmes on May 2 include a writer’s lab led by Prajakt Deshmukh, the musical tribute Arre Sansaar Sansaar, and Lagna Panchami, a contemporary play examining modern relationships.

The day will also feature Arre Sansaar Sansaar at 4.30 pm at the Experimental Theatre, a musical and spoken word tribute to Bahinabai Chaudhary’s poetry.

Closing day highlights performances and movement workshop

The final day will feature a movement workshop by Abhay Mahajan, alongside performances such as Mag Tu Mala Kha, which addresses digital identity and body image, and Karunashtake, a period drama centred on womanhood and resilience.

Rajeshri Shinde, Festival Producer - Theatre and Films, NCPA, described the festival as a grand event that brings artists and the audience together through stories, emotions, and the timeless spirit of Marathi theatre.

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"I have always believed that stories shouldn’t end when the curtain falls. They should spark conversations, questions, and new perspectives. When audiences engage with what they see on stage, theatre becomes something much more alive and meaningful," said Shinde.

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