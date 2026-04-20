Miss India Winners Receive Mid-Air Surprise On Mumbai Flight; Passengers Cheer As They Turn Aisle Into Ramp | WATCH | Instagram @missindiaorg

It was a flight to remember for passengers travelling from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, as the newly crowned winners of the 61st Miss India were greeted with a heartwarming mid-air celebration. Fresh off their big win, Sadhvi Sail, Rajnandini Pawar and Sree Advaita G were onboard an Air India Express flight when the cabin crew surprised them with a special announcement.

Senior cabin crew member Supriya Suradkar took to the intercom to congratulate the winners, turning an otherwise routine journey into a celebratory moment. As the announcement echoed through the cabin, passengers quickly tuned in, many waking up to the unexpected yet delightful news.

The atmosphere instantly shifted, with smiles, applause and excitement filling the aircraft as fellow travellers acknowledged the achievement of the young winners.

A Ramp Walk Like No Other

What followed made the moment even more special. The three winners, visibly touched by the gesture, stood up to thank everyone before walking down the aircraft aisle, almost like a mini ramp walk. Passengers cheered them on, clapping and capturing the wholesome moment on their phones, turning the narrow aisle into a runway of celebration.

The viral video of the incident has been winning hearts online, with many calling it a beautiful gesture that perfectly captured the joy and pride of the moment.

Miss India World: Sadhvi Sail

Sadhvi Satish Sai from Goa has been crowned Miss India World 2026 at Femina Miss India 2026 in Bhubaneswar. A multilingual achiever with global exposure, she combines academics, modelling, and entrepreneurship. From solo travels to personal transformation, her journey reflects confidence, curiosity, and a modern, fearless approach to success.