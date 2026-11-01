MS Dhoni Spotted Wearing Rare Rolex Watch Worth ₹2.80 Cr At Mumbai Event Paired With A Stylish Statement Look |

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni made a special appearance alongside cricketer Smriti Mandhana at Gulf Oil India’s 125th anniversary event in Mumbai. While the sporting icons drew attention with their presence, Dhoni’s understated outfit and striking luxury watch became a talking point.

Known for his effortless personal style, Dhoni kept his look classic in an all-white shirt and trousers, layered with a blue blazer. The crisp combination gave the former India skipper a polished yet relaxed appearance, staying true to his preference for timeless dressing.

A Rare Rolex With A Striking Carnelian Dial

The standout accessory was reportedly a Rolex Yacht-Master featuring a carnelian stone dial. The timepiece is said to feature a vivid orange dial, complemented by an exquisite gem-set bezel, making it a distinctive addition to Dhoni’s watch collection.

The rich orange hue of the dial offered a striking contrast to his understated outfit, while the gem-set detailing added a luxurious finish. The Yacht-Master collection is associated with Rolex’s maritime-inspired designs, combining sporty aesthetics with high-end watchmaking.

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The watch’s reported market value is approximately US$295,000, which translates to around ₹2.80 crore, depending on the exchange rate. Some circulated estimates may vary, and the exact model and valuation have not been independently confirmed.

Dhoni And Smriti Mandhana At The Mumbai Event

Dhoni and Smriti Mandhana made a special appearance at the event celebrating Gulf Oil India’s 125-year milestone. Their presence brought together two celebrated names from Indian cricket at the occasion.

While Dhoni’s classic outfit kept the overall look understated, the rare-looking Rolex added a statement touch. The appearance once again highlighted his ability to keep things simple while letting a standout accessory do the talking.