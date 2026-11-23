MS Dhoni And Sakshi Dhoni Flaunt Luxury Rolex Watches Worth Over ₹2 Crore At Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding Reception In Chennai |

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni made a stylish appearance at the wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai on Sunday, November 22. While the former Indian cricket captain's arrival at the grand ITC Chola property grabbed attention, it was the couple's choice of luxury timepieces that added another layer of glamour to their appearance.

Dhoni was spotted arriving at the venue amid tight security, sporting an exquisite Rolex Daytona crafted in white gold. The iconic chronograph featured a white mother-of-pearl dial embellished with diamonds, giving the classic timepiece a luxurious makeover. Combining Rolex's signature watchmaking with precious detailing, the watch reportedly carries a market price of approximately ₹1.20 crore..

TAKE A LOOK:

Read Also MI Owner Akash Ambani Surprises SRH Owner Kavya Maran At Her Wedding Reception In Chennai

Sakshi Dhoni, meanwhile, made an equally striking statement with her choice of wristwear. She was seen wearing a Rolex Day-Date in rose gold, featuring a dazzling rainbow diamond pavé dial and a diamond-set bezel. The vibrant arrangement of gemstones added a glamorous touch to the timepiece, while its rose-gold finish gave it a timeless appeal. The watch reportedly comes with a market price of around ₹1.07 crore.

Read Also Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Paint The Town Red In Regal Reception Looks By Anamika Khanna

For the wedding reception, Sakshi chose a sheer sage green embellished net saree with an embroidered cap-sleeve blouse by Arpita Mehta. She completed the look with an eternity crystal-embellished clutch bag from L’alingi.

Kavya Maran And Anirudh's Wedding Reception:

The worlds of cricket and entertainment came together at the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai on Sunday, November 23. Along with Dhoni and his wife, the other prominent guests were Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.