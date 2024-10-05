Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed

Pinterest

Thousands of pilgrims travel to the north to have a glimpse of the snow-covered mountain peak that is considered to be the holiest place, that is, mount Kailash. On October 3, Indian pilgrims were able to witness the sight of Kailash Parvat from Indian land for the first time. This was possible after the tourism department of Uttarakhand announced a new pilgrimage initiative called, "Mount Kailash Darshan from Indian Soil.”

More details about the pilgrimage

A new pilgrimage route has opened up, thanks to a recent discovery by a team from Uttarakhand Tourism, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). While exploring, they found a special viewpoint where Mount Kailash can be seen from Indian soil.

This led Uttarakhand's tourism department to create a new tour package that lets pilgrims visit Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash, and Om Parvat-all of this without crossing into another country.

The first group of pilgrims will start their journey at Gunji, in the Pithoragarh district, where they’ll visit Adi Kailash before heading back to their base in Pithoragarh according to CMO.

The tour package offers helicopter rides between Pithoragarh and Gunji, making the trip smoother. Travelers can stay at either the government-run KMVN guesthouses or with local families in homestays.

What did the first group of pilgrims experience at the sight of Kailash Parvat?

According to reports, a group of five pilgrims were the first ones to witness the Kailash Parvat. They were overwhelmed at the sight of the mountain top. The group consisted of , Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh, Neeraj and Mohini from Bhopal, and Kewal Krishan and Narendra Kumar from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Kriti Chandra Arya, the District Tourist Officer of Pithoragarh shared that he saw tears in the eyes of the devotees upon seeing the sacred peak.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the efforts of everyone who was involved in making this possible. He also highlighted how Shiva devotees won'thave to wait for the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra to offer their prayers to lord Shiva from Indian territory.

Neeraj and Amandeep, the pilgrims, also paid their gratitude to the government for making this once-in-a-lifetime, sacred experience possible from their own motherland. He also mentioned how this will be a boon to all Shiva devotees form across the globe.