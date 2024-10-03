Uttarakhand Tourism Launches Mount Kailash Darshan From Indian Soil

Pithoragarh: According to holy scriptures, there are five abodes of Lord Shiva, out of which three – Kinnaur Kailash, Mani Mahesh and Shrikhand Mahadev are in Himachal Pradesh, Adi Kailash is in Uttarakhand and Mount Kailash is located in Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

After the cessation of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020, Shiva devotees have been waiting for an alternative to the Darshan of Mount Kailash. This has now been made possible, with the efforts of Govt. of Uttarakhand, ITBP and Border Roads Organisation. Uttarakhand Tourism conducted the first successful trip including Darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat from Indian soil. The darshan of Mount Kailash was done from Old Lipulekh Peak from where the pilgrims could pay homage to their revered deity from Indian soil.

First batch of pilgrims included pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab

The first batch of pilgrims started on Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October 2024 and witnessed the majestic Mount Kailash on 3rd October from Old Lipulekh Peak along with Om Parvat. The point from where Mount Kailash is clearly visible, was discovered a few months ago by a team of officials from Uttarakhand Tourism, BRO and ITBP; after which necessary preparations were made by the Uttarakhand Tourism department to start a package tour covering darshan of Mount Kailash, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat all from Indian soil.

Read Also Uttrakhand: Dhami Government Permits State Employees To Join RSS Activities

Darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parwat included in the package. Helicopter rides from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back.

The pilgrims will visit Adi Kailash from Gunji Pithoragarh on 4th October 2024 before returning to Pithoragarh. The package includes helicopter tickets from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays. Sh. Neeraj Manohar Lal Chowksey and Smt. Mohini Neeraj Chowksey from Bhopal, who were part of the first batch of 5 pilgrims were overwhelmed at the sight of the abode of their deity. Sh. Neeraj Chowksey expressed his gratitude towards the Govt. for opening of this route and said that will become a boon for Shiva devotees from all across the globe. Sh. Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh thanked his good fortune and said that due to clear weather they could get very clear darshan of Mount Kailash from Old Lipulekh.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to visit Bijnor on Monday for first hybrid rally

CM Dhami congratulates all the departments for making darshan of Adi Kailash & Om Parvat possible from Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that the opening of darshan of Mount Kailash from Indian soil reflects the commitment of the govt. and congratulated all departments associated with the project. He further mentioned that now Shiva devotees need not wait for their turn to visit the Kailash Manasarover Yatra and can pay their respects from Indian Territory. Tourism Minister, Sh. Satpal Maharaj hailed this discovery and successful conduct of the first trip as a historic event for Shiva devotees and mentioned that the Govt. of Uttarakhand is committed towards providing the pilgrims a unique and memorable experience. The 4 nights/5 days package costs Rs. 80,000 per tourist including GST and bookings can be made on Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam website