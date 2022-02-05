Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to visit Bijnor on Monday for first hybrid rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel for the first time to the state of Uttar Pradesh that will go to the Assembly elections soon. This will be the Prime Minister's first campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the date by the election commission.

Notably, due to the COVID restrictions so far, the Prime Minister has addressed all rallies via virtual medium only.

On Monday at about 11:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a rally that will be hybrid in nature and the Prime Minister will be physically present in Bijnor.

In this rally, PM Modi will cover three districts of UP: Bijnor Moradabad and Amroha- covering 18 assembly constituencies.

The saffron party has made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the election commission.

BJP will also be using their social media platforms to reach out to people digitally and are targeting close to 10,00,00 impressions.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:36 PM IST