President Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders greet people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Saturday greeted people of the country on the occasion of 'Saraswati Puja' and 'Basant Panchami' marking the arrival of spring season.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said: "I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and best of health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone's life with the light of knowledge."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Extending his greetings, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: " My greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!Basant Panchami heralds the arrival of Spring season. On this day devotees worship the deity of wisdom & learning, Goddess Saraswati. May Goddess Saraswati illuminate our lives with knowledge, creativity & prosperity."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. "May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader also greeted people on the occasion of 'Saraswati Puja' and 'Basant Panchami'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:53 AM IST