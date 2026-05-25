'Mouni Roy Brings Strength And Sensitivity...': Bombay Stories Producer Reveals Why Naagin Actress Was Cast As Prostitute | FPJ Exclusive

The buzz around the upcomig feature film Bombay Stories only got louder after its first look was unveiled at the iconic Cannes Film Festival 2026. With Mouni Roy stepping into one of her boldest roles yet and the film diving deep into the lives of sex workers in Bombay, the project has already sparked conversations for its dark, emotional and socially layered storytelling.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, co-producer Sonali Doshi opened up about why the makers chose this story, what made Mouni the right fit for the role, and what her first-ever Cannes experience felt like.

Why Bombay Stories felt important to tell

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Sonali revealed that the emotional intensity of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto's stories played a huge role in shaping the project.

"The stories of Saadat Hasan Manto have always stood out to me because of their intensity, realism, and powerful social commentary. That emotional depth and honesty were what initially drew me to this project," she shared.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film draws inspiration from Manto’s iconic works, including Hatak, Khusya and Bu. Set against the backdrop of Bombay, the story explores loneliness, desire, survival and the hidden lives that exist beneath the city’s glamour.

Sonali credited Rahhat's vision for convincing her to join the project. "I would also like to credit our director, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, for presenting the vision of the film so compellingly that coming on board felt like a natural decision," she added.

Why Mouni Roy was chosen for the lead role

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film has been Mouni Roy playing a sex worker, a dramatic shift from her glamorous on-screen image. According to Sonali, the casting decision came directly from the director's vision.

"The casting, including Mouni Roy in the lead role, was Rahhat’s vision, and I’m extremely grateful to Mouni for bringing such strength and sensitivity to the character," she said.

The first-look posters of the film, featuring Mouni and Anupriya Goenka, showcased a haunting and emotionally intense world. The film's striking tagline, “If you cannot bear these stories, then society itself is unbearable," further hinted at its raw social commentary.

What audiences can expect

Describing the emotional core of the film, Sonali said audiences should expect a story that goes beyond stereotypes. "Bombay Stories is a deeply emotional and heartfelt film that aims to present the lives of sex workers from a more humane and empathetic perspective," she expressed.

Sonali added, "Audiences can expect a story told with honesty, sensitivity, and heart — one that has the potential to challenge perceptions and spark meaningful conversations."

Sonali Doshi on her first-ever Cannes experience

Apart from unveiling her co-produced film, Cannes 2026 also marked Sonali Doshi's debut appearance at the prestigious festival, a milestone moment she describes as surreal.

“Cannes is a dream destination for so many people in the film industry, and as a first-timer, the entire experience felt truly surreal,” she said. From moderating a session at the Bharat Pavilion to eventually walking the iconic red carpet, Sonali admitted every moment felt deeply rewarding.

"At the same time, there was also a strong sense of fulfilment — a feeling that this milestone came through years of hard work, dedication, and earning my place there," she added.

When asked about a memorable Cannes moment away from the cameras, Sonali recalled unexpectedly meeting Taha Shah Badussha on her very first day at the festival. "It was an exciting and unexpected interaction that made the experience even more special,” she shared.