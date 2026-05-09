Mother’s Day 2026 Brunches In Mumbai: From Luxe Buffets To Cozy Café Dates, Here’s Where To Celebrate With Your Mom |

Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down and spend quality time with the most important woman in your life. Whether your mom enjoys lavish brunch spreads, peaceful café catch-ups or indulgent gourmet experiences, Mumbai has lined up a range of special celebrations this weekend. From sea-facing dining experiences to artistic brunches and family-friendly buffets, here are some of the best Mother’s Day brunches and experiences happening across the city.

HyLo, Kala Ghoda

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an indulgent brunch experience at HyLo in Kala Ghoda. The venue promises a luxurious afternoon filled with gourmet delicacies, elegant ambience and a specially curated experience dedicated to moms. In a sweet gesture, mothers dining at the brunch will enjoy a complimentary experience, making the celebration even more memorable.

When: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 12 PM – 5 PM

Where: HyLo, Kala Ghoda

Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central

ITC Grand Central is hosting a heartwarming generational brunch at Hornby’s Pavilion, celebrating motherhood across generations. The unique concept offers increasing discounts depending on how many generations of mothers dine together, turning the brunch into a meaningful family gathering. Along with the luxurious spread, the offer adds a wholesome emotional touch to the celebration.

When: May 10, 2026 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

Boulevard at The Orchid Hotel is curating a relaxed and family-friendly brunch titled A Table Set With Love. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet featuring Indian favourites and international classics along with live sushi, dimsum, pizza and chaat counters. The experience also includes a DIY salad station, over 20 desserts, kids’ activities, and even pool access, making it a complete day out for families.

When: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 12 PM – 3:30 PM

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle East

Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC is hosting a sophisticated Mother’s Day brunch centred around thoughtful luxury and relaxed celebrations. From curated gourmet dishes to special gifts for mothers and engaging experiences for children, the brunch is designed to make moms feel truly pampered.

When: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 12:30 PM – 4 PM

Where: Sofitel Mumbai BKC

KOKO, Lower Parel & Goregaon

For moms who enjoy Asian cuisine and elegant dining, KOKO’s specially curated Mother’s Day brunch offers a refined culinary experience. Guests can indulge in signature Asian dishes, sushi platters, dim sums and handcrafted delicacies in a stylish and intimate setting.

When: May 10, 2026 | 12 PM onwards

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel & Goregaon

The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza

Celebrate Mother’s Day with uninterrupted sea views and a luxurious brunch at The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza. Overlooking Marine Drive, the venue offers the perfect setting for a calm and elegant afternoon with loved ones, paired with a specially curated festive menu.

When: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 12:30 PM onwards

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Blondie Café

If your mom prefers intimate café dates over lavish buffets, Blondie Café makes for a perfect choice. Known for its soft aesthetic interiors, comforting desserts and cosy vibe, the café offers a peaceful setting for coffee conversations and dessert indulgence. The minimal décor and warm ambience make it ideal for a laid-back Mother’s Day outing.

BaaMee, Andheri

BaaMee is adding a creative twist to Mother’s Day celebrations with its Brunch x Lip Gloss experience in collaboration with Krása. The event combines a cosy brunch with an interactive lip gloss-making workshop, giving guests the chance to create memories and personalised keepsakes together.

When: May 10, 2026 | 6 PM – 12 AM

Where: BaaMee, Andheri