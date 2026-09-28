'Mother Has Arrived': Taylor Swift Nails MTV Music Awards Look In Sheer Corset And Sequinned Skirt With Thigh-High Slit |

Taylor Swift brought a dazzling dose of old-Hollywood glamour to the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, turning heads at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with a striking couture look that perfectly balanced sleek tailoring with high-shine drama.

For the star-studded evening, Swift slipped into a Tamara Ralph creation from the Fall 2026 Couture collection. The gown featured a structured midnight-blue velvet bodice with a high mock neckline and strategically placed sheer mesh panels, lending the upper half of the look a sophisticated yet contemporary edge.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The real showstopper was the skirt. Draped into a sleek column silhouette, the silver sequinned fabric caught the light with every movement. A thigh-high slit added a hint of allure, while gathered detailing around the waist created a fluid, sculpted finish. The contrasting textures of the dark velvet and glittering silver gave the ensemble a distinctly glamorous red-carpet appeal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Swift continued the sparkle through her accessories, choosing elongated dangling earrings that complemented the shimmering skirt. She also swapped her signature red lip for a softer pink-toned pout, while her familiar cat-eye liner kept the beauty look unmistakably hers. Her shoulder-length hair was worn loose with her iconic bangs framing her face.

Her footwear was equally eye-catching. Swift paired the couture gown with strappy Le Silla sandals featuring crystal-embellished criss-cross straps and a metallic silver finish. The ankle-buckle design and sharply sculpted stiletto heels added another dose of glamour while seamlessly echoing the sparkle of her skirt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

From the midnight-blue velvet bodice to the dazzling silver sequins and crystal-covered heels, Swift's VMAs ensemble delivered a polished mix of drama, sparkle and understated sophistication.