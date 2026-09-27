Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President, Stuns In Strapless Shimmery Gown At Donald Trump-Hosted White House State Dinner |

Usha Vance, the Indian-origin wife of US Vice President JD Vance, made a glamorous appearance at the White House State Dinner, turning heads with her sophisticated evening look. She attended the September 24 dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. The state dinner was held in the White House’s East Room as part of Xi’s official visit to Washington.

For the formal occasion, Usha chose a custom strapless column gown by Oscar de la Renta, opting for an all-gold look that instantly stood out. The floor-length silhouette was covered in shimmering gold bugle beads, giving the gown a metallic finish that caught the light beautifully as she moved.

The strapless neckline kept the design sleek and allowed the intricate beadwork to remain the star of the ensemble. The fitted column silhouette further accentuated the gown’s clean, elegant structure, while its full-length design added to the formal appeal expected at a White House state dinner.

Usha kept her accessories understated, allowing the heavily embellished gown to command attention. She wore her long dark hair open and styled simply, while minimal makeup enhanced her features without competing with the dramatic shimmer of her outfit. A pair of delicate earrings completed the look.

Her husband, Vice President JD Vance, complemented her appearance in a classic black tuxedo featuring a crisp white shirt and black bow tie.

The couple joined a high-profile guest list at the White House dinner, which brought together political figures, business leaders and other prominent guests for the state visit. The White House described the September 24 programme as including an official state arrival ceremony, cultural engagements and the evening state dinner for Xi and Peng.