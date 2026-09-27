Taapsee Pannu Serves Retro High-Fashion Drama in a Metallic Floral Mini Dress | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay D | September 27, 2026
Taapsee Pannu makes a bold high-fashion statement in a sleeveless, black-and-gold brocade floral mini dress that exudes chic vintage charm.
The structured mini dress features a scoop neckline and is elevated by prominent circular metallic gold buttons running down the center, giving it a playful retro edge.
She adds a dramatic layering element by pairing the micro-mini length with sheer dark black stockings, creating a sleek, leg-lengthening silhouette.
Her footwear selection features metallic gold stiletto pumps that mirror the golden accents on her dress and add high-wattage red-carpet glamour.
Serving as the ultimate conversation-starter, she holds a crescent-shaped black mini handbag adorned with a fringe of dangling golden metallic charms.
Her beauty look boasts a radiant matte base, soft bronzed cheeks, defined brows, understated eye makeup, and a plush nude-pink lip.
Letting her natural hair texture shine, Taapsee styles her long tresses in big, voluminous disco-style curls parted down the middle.