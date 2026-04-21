'Most Illegal Food In India': Netherlands Woman Living In Mumbai Tries 'Milk Maggi' | WATCH | Instagram @ivanaperkovicofficial

A Mumbai-based content creator from the Netherlands has stirred a fresh wave of food debates online after sharing her unusual take on a beloved instant snack, Maggi. The video, which has now gone viral, shows her experimenting with what she jokingly calls the “most illegal food in India.”

The creator, Ivana, who often documents her life and food adventures in India, revealed that the idea was suggested to her by a local. Curious to try it out, she ditched the usual cooking method and replaced water with milk. As seen in the clip, she boils milk in a pan, adds raw Maggi noodles into it, and finishes it off with the signature tastemaker, resulting in a creamy, unconventional version of the classic dish.

Once prepared, Ivana tastes the dish and seems pleasantly surprised. Calling it “addictive” and “amazing,” she praises the rich texture and flavour, clearly enjoying the experiment. However, while she appeared convinced, the internet wasn’t entirely on board.

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While a few expressed curiosity and admitted they might give it a try, many others were left horrified by the combination. Several users jokingly commented, “You will not clear your Indian citizenship test,” while others said the idea of milk-based Maggi was simply too much to handle.

One user commented, "You are now so Indian that you are teaching Indians how to make Maggie!"

Another user sarcastically commented, "Try Fanta and Mazza also.. it will be worth… you will forget this combo."

Despite the divided opinions, the video has once again proved how experimental food trends continue to grab attention online. Whether loved or hated, this “milk Maggi” has certainly got everyone talking.